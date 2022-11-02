2022 People's Choice Awards

Vote Now!

See Jameela Jamil Transform Into a German Pop Star in Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin Trailer

Adam Devine's Bumper Allen goes head-to-head with Jameela Jamil's over-the-top pop star Gisele in the new trailer for Peacock's Pitch Perfect spinoff series Bumper in Berlin. Watch.

By Paige Strout Nov 02, 2022 3:32 PMTags
TVTrailersSarah HylandCelebritiesPitch PerfectAdam DeVineEntertainmentPeacockNBCU
Watch: Anna Kendrick Talks Pitch Perfect Friendships 10 Years Later

Get ready to riff-off.

Seven years since his last appearance in Pitch Perfect 2, Adam Devine's Bumper Allen takes his quest for stardom to Germany in the official trailer for Peacock's new series Bumper in Berlin, which premieres Nov. 23.

That quest begins with a phone call from fellow Pitch Perfect alum Flula Borg, whose character Pieter Krämer encourages Bumper to bring his talents overseas after a TikTok of his goes viral in Berlin. As Bumper exclaims in the first look, "I'm moving to Germany, baby."

Upon arriving in Europe, he meets his new assistant Heidi (Sarah Hyland), who immediately catches his eye. With help from Pieter's sister Thea (Lera Abova), the group works to get Bumper a spot performing at the Germany Unity Day concert, or as Heidi describes it, "It's like the Fourth of July meets a Super Bowl Halftime Show."

But achieving that goal comes with its challenges, namely Bumper's over-the-top, German pop star nemesis Gisela (Jameela Jamil)—not to mention some uncharacteristic stage fright, as seen in the trailer.

photos
Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin Pics

"I've wanted to be famous my entire life. I thought Berlin was gonna change everything," Bumper says. But Heidi encourages him by responding, "It still could."

And like the Pitch Perfect films, the trailer teases many musical moments in store, including a good, old-fashioned riff-off between Bumper and Gisele.

Trending Stories

1

Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead at 28: Police Give Update on Investigation

3

Michelle Williams Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3

Elizabeth Banks returns to the Pitch Perfect universe as an executive producer on the series from writer and showrunner Megan Amram. Devine also serves as an executive producer with Max Handelman, Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer.

Check out the full, aca-mazing trailer above.

All episodes of Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin premiere Wednesday, Nov. 23, on Peacock. Catch the premiere and a sneak peek of episode two after The Voice on Monday, Nov. 28, at 10 p.m.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Michelle Williams Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3

3

Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead at 28: Police Give Update on Investigation

4

Cheryl Burke Reveals What She "Yearned" for From Ex Matthew Lawrence

5

See Pregnant Hilary Swank & Her "Little Pumpkins" in Halloween Photo