Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Says She and Erich Schwer Are "Supporting Each Other From Afar"

Have the rose petals wilted on Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer's romance?
The Bachelorette alum gave some insight on where she and fiancé Erich stand after getting engaged on season 19 of the ABC show. When asked if she and Erich are "still together" by a Fox News reporter, Gabby responded by detailing their reality.
"I think life is just really busy for the both of us right now," she told the outlet. "So, I understand their concern but we're just kinda, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar."
The update came after some fans noticed that Gabby was not wearing her engagement ring on Dancing With the Stars.
Gabby and Erich haven't posed on their Instagram feeds together since Oct. 12, but Erich has shown his support much more recently. On Oct. 31, he posted on his Instagram Story to encourage fans to vote for Gabby on the competition show. And earlier this month, Gabby exclusively told E! News that she wants to quit DWTS "every day" but Erich motivates her to stick with it.
At the time, she shared that Erich's presence in the audience is "grounding" enough to push her through mental road bumps.
"I know he's gonna be proud of me no matter what," she said. "I could go up there and stand for a minute and a half and he'd be like, 'That's my girl!'"
As for the start of Gabby and Erich's relationship, it wasn't always the smoothest dance. Nearly a week before the season 19 finale aired, text messages came to light which were allegedly sent from Erich to his ex.
According to those alleged messages, Erich broke up with his ex to be on the show with a motive to advance his career instead of finding love.
During the Sept. 20 episode of The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose, Erich addressed the texts.
"I met this girl about a month before this all started, and I had no idea I was going to come here," Erich said. "And ultimately, I realized there was not a connection long-term, and it was about the same time the show had reached out. I handled it poorly 100 percent."
Gabby said she doesn't condone his actions toward his ex, but she forgives him, noting on the show, "His honesty and willing to take accountability is all I can really ask for and is something that I want in a partner."