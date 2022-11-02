Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead at 28: Police Give Update on Investigation

Watch : Keke Palmer & More Stars React to Migos Rapper Takeoff's Death

After Migos member Takeoff was fatally shot in the early hours of Nov. 1, Houston police have released new details into the investigation.

In a press conference held Nov. 1, authorities confirmed the shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. local time at the end of a private party that was being held at 810 Billiards and Bowling Houston. Police said that shortly after the party ended, an argument broke out that led to the shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the 28-year-old rapper, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, dead, just outside the entrance to the bowling alley, which is located on the third floor of a larger complex, police said. Two other victims—a 23-year-old male and a 24-year-old female—were wounded; however, they were able to transport themselves to the hospital where they both remain with non-life-threatening injuries and are now cooperating with the investigation.

According to police, at least two firearms were used in the shooting, though they couldn't say how many times Takeoff was struck.