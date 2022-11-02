Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead at 28: Police Give Update on Investigation

After Migos member Takeoff was fatally shot in the early hours of Nov. 1, Houston police have released new details into the investigation.
In a press conference held Nov. 1, authorities confirmed the shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. local time at the end of a private party that was being held at 810 Billiards and Bowling Houston. Police said that shortly after the party ended, an argument broke out that led to the shooting.
When officers arrived, they found the 28-year-old rapper, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, dead, just outside the entrance to the bowling alley, which is located on the third floor of a larger complex, police said. Two other victims—a 23-year-old male and a 24-year-old female—were wounded; however, they were able to transport themselves to the hospital where they both remain with non-life-threatening injuries and are now cooperating with the investigation.
According to police, at least two firearms were used in the shooting, though they couldn't say how many times Takeoff was struck.
While the shooter or shooters remain at large, authorities believe they attended the private party and urged any witnesses to come forward with information about what happened.
"There were 40 people, at least, at this event. And people left, possibly out of fear," Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said. "I ask you one thing... What if it was your brother? What if it was your son? You would want somebody to step up. So please step up. Get the information to us so we can give some closure to this family who is hurting right now."
Detectives are also reviewing surveillance footage from the venue, along with video and photos from social media and party attendees.
Finner also said that, while he did not want to speculate, there was no indication that Takeoff had been involved in "anything criminal" at the time of the shooting, saying "everyone spoke of what a great young man this is, how peaceful he is, what a great artist."
His record label Quality Control Music issued a statement on Nov. 1, reading in part, "Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated."
Takeoff began performing alongside fellow rappers Quavo and Offset as the hip-hop trio Migos in 2008. Over the course of their career, the group garnered four Top 10 Billboard hits, including "Motorsport" which features Nicki Minaj and Offset's wife, Cardi B, "Stir Fry," "Walk It Talk It," featuring Drake, and their No. 1 single "Bad and Boujee."
(Quavo—who is Takeoff's uncle—attended the private party in Houston, but he was not injured in the shooting, according to police. It is unclear at this time whether Offset was in attendance as he shared footage of his family celebrating Halloween together hours before the incident).
Following Takeoff's death, a number of stars, including members of the hip-hop community, took to social media to express their grief. "Please tell me this is just a bad dream pleaseeeeeeee I don't want to believe this lil bro please," Teyana Taylor tweeted, while Ja Rule shared, "Rip Takeoff… this s--t has to STOP… sending love to friends and family."
Keke Palmer also shared a photo of the late rapper on Instagram with the caption, "This is horrible. From the tragedy of the death to the tragedy of there being a video of it online. It's all just tragic and I am so sorry to his whole family and all he touched. Really terrible."