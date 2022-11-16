How Princess Diana's Fashion Has Stood the Test of Time

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

In fact, it was in 1980 that Diana used her clothes to seemingly communicate to the public. While attending a polo match, she wore a firetruck red knit sweater with a bold pattern that featured white sheep and one black sheep. Many believed the not-so-subtle print was Diana's way of signaling that she felt like an outsider.

But whether or not that was her intended message, the Warm & Wonderful sweater became an instant hit. The label recently collaborated with Sperry to add the print to shoes, further proving the princess's lasting impact.

And who could forget Diana's royal wedding in 1981, where she made jaws drop with her 25-foot, hand-embroidered train with sequins and pearl embellishments.

"She couldn't do a quiet-looking, low-key little gown," designer David Emanuel reflected to E! News in 2021. "The pomp and ceremony and the whole thing, I remember giggling with her."

Another fabulous '80s moment? A polka dot blouse with dramatically puffed sleeves and a peek-a-boo neckline. Worn to a polo match, it was recreated by the late Virgil Abloh in 2017, among other famous Diana looks, for Off-White's spring/summer 2018 collection.

"She was a strong individual," the designer told British Vogue at the time. "Her personal taste was very out of the way from what she was supposed to wear. It's an inspiration."