Adele Will Have You Saying "Oh My God" Over the True Pronunciation of Her Name

Adele just turned the table on her fans, revealing that many have been mispronouncing her name for years. Find out how the singer actually says her moniker.

Rumor has it that you've been mispronouncing Adele's name.

The Grammy-winning singer set the record straight on the true pronunciation of her moniker during a recent Q&A in celebration of her "I Drink Wine" music video. While answering questions, the 34-year-old praised one particular fan for properly sounding out her name.

"Love that," Adele raved. "She said my name perfectly!"

So, how do you correctly call Adele? While many fans have referred to her as "ah-dell," Adele actually prefers a faint lilt at the end of her name to align with her North London accent. As she noted with a slight emphasis on the second syllable: "uh-dale."

But it's all water under the bridge if you have been mispronouncing Adele's name. After all, the bigger faux pas seems to be using her full name.

"I could have never used my surname," she previously told YouTuber NikkieTutorials of how she landed on her mononym stage name. "Adele Adkins does not have the same ring as Adele."

She explained that her last name sounded "drab," though "Adele still feels like my name" even after finding success. She added, "My mum still calls me it. My friends call me it."

photos
Adele Through the Years

What's in a name? Scroll on to learn more celeb names you may have been pronouncing incorrectly.

Cliff Lipson/CBS
Adele (Pronounced: Uh-Dale)

During a Q&A in October 2022, the powerhouse singer praised a fan for "perfectly" pronouncing her name as "uh-dale" when asking a question.

Twitter
Lindsay Lohan (Pronounced: Lo-Wen)

For her introductory video shared to TikTok in February 2022, Lindsay Lohan inadvertently set the record straight on how to correctly pronounce her last name, which is "Lo-wen."

Summit Entertainment/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com
Taylor Lautner (Pronounced: Lowt-Ner)

Speaking with E! News in February 2022, Taylor revealed the first syllable of his last name rhymes with "out" instead of being pronounced as "lot." 

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Alicia Silverstone (Pronounced: Uh-Lee-See-Uh)

The Clueless actress set the record straight on how to pronounce her name on TikTok. Alicia said she's not bothered if fans don't get it right, noting, "But my sweet mama didn't like it... so for her... get it right! Ali-SEE-yuh."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Kesha (Pronounced: Keh-Sha)

"My name is Kesha. Keh-sha," the singer said on TikTok. "Not Keisha. Not Ketchup. Kesha."

Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Justin Theroux (Pronounced: Tha-Roo)

The 49-year-old actor's uncle revealed in an interview with Apple TV+ that we've all been pronouncing "Theroux" incorrectly, including Justin himself! "The main character is played by Justin Theroux, my nephew," Paul Theroux explained of the actor starring in his novel's television adaptation. The novelist later poked fun at his nephew, saying, "Sometimes he calls himself Justin tha-row [laughs]. It's a French name, it's Theroux."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Ariana Grande (Pronounced: Gran-Dee)

The pop star dropped jaws in 2018 after she explained the correct way to say her last name. When speaking about her engagement to Pete Davidson at the time, Ariana discussed whether or not she'd take his last name in an interview with Beats 1's Ebro Darden. That's when she blurted out the "gran-dee" pronunciation when describing her own last name.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Chrissy Teigen (Pronounced: Tie-Ghen)

The Cravings cookbook author blew everyone's mind when she shared the real way to say her last name. During an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan in 2018, the model admitted it was her "fault" for the mispronunciation. "It's been 25 years, I'm tired of correcting people," she expressed.

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Gucci Fragrance
Gal Gadot (Pronounced: Guh-Dote)

The lasso of truth! The Wonder Woman actress chatted with Jimmy Kimmel about the pronunciation (guh-dote) and the meaning of her last name, which is "Riverbank" in Hebrew. "The Gadot used to be Greenstein," she confessed of her original last name, but her parents "felt" it had more oomph.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Jake Gyllenhaal (Pronounced: Yee-Len-Hey-Lo)

Prepare to be mind blown. During an appearance on Conan in 2012, the actor shared the "only two places that that is pronounced correctly, my last name, is in Sweden and in Ikea." 

Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images
Ralph Fiennes (Pronounced: Ray-F Fines)

The star has openly discussed just how frequently people screw up his name. However, in 2011, he told The Hollywood Reporter he'd never change it because he was named after his step-grandfather, who pronounced it in the same way.

Brill/ullstein bild via Getty Images
Sade Adu (Pronounced Shar-Day)

According to the legendary singer's IMDb page, her stage name is pronounced shar-day.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Steve Buscemi (Pronounced: Boo-Sem-Ee)

In 2014, the Fargo alum confirmed his last name is pronounced boo-sem-ee during a panel for Running Late with Scott Rogowsky. However, he said he doesn't "correct people" if they say boo-shh-em-me because "it's not wrong."

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Charlize Theron (Pronounced: There-In)

The Bombshell actress has become a household name but it appears we've been all saying it wrong. In 2014, Charlize told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that her last name is always botched. "They screw it up," she quipped. "I almost want to make an audiotape on how to pronounce my name."

Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Amanda Seyfried (Pronounced: Sigh-Frid)

The Mean Girls alum has us all feeling like Karen because she revealed in 2012 during an interview with Hollywood Streams that the correct pronunciation of her last name is sigh-frid. Although, she admitted that her "sister says it differently" than she does.

