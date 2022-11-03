MTV's Chanel West Coast Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Dom Fenison

Chanel West Coast is officially a mom!
The Ridiculousness star announced that she and boyfriend Dom Fenison have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.
"After many many hours in labor I ended up giving birth to my baby girl via C-section," she wrote on her Instagram Story on Nov. 2. "A few complications and she didn't wanna just pop out on her own."
Chanel explained it was the "scariest yet most rewarding day of my life by far."
Saying she has "never felt a love like this before," the star called her daughter the "best thing to ever happen to me." She ended by thanking Dom for giving me "the greatest gift" and being "such an amazing dad already."
Earlier this summer, Chanel exclusively confirmed to E! News that she and Dom were expecting their first child together. Though she admitted that she didn't know the baby's sex at the time, she said that she was "just praying for a happy, healthy baby."
"I'm just really excited for this next journey in my life," she told E! June 2. "It's probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings."
The Fantasy Factory star revealed that she experienced nausea during her first trimester, praising her boyfriend for being such a huge help.
"Dom is definitely the most level-headed person I've ever had in my life," Chanel shared. "Raising children is not an easy thing so you really have to be like that to be a good dad. He's just so calm and relaxed and I can be a little bit crazier. I think that he's the perfect balance for me."
And in October, the rapper—who had a high-risk pregnancy—got candid about feeling comfortable in her skin as her body changed.
"It's not the easiest when you start to get very, very big," Chanel exclusively told E! News Oct. 21. "My face is starting to get a little bloated. When people were taking pictures, I asked, ‘Hey, can you raise that a little bit so we don't have the double chin?' But I also realized that it's so beautiful to be pregnant."
But despite going through a lot of physical changes throughout her pregnancy journey, Chanel's self-esteem did not waver.
"No matter what you look like while you're pregnant, it's such a beautiful thing and it's all about just how you present yourself," she continued. "Even with the bloating and the swollen legs and hands, I still put my glam on, still do my hair and makeup, put on a cute outfit and I just go out there and rock it as if I wasn't pregnant at all."