MTV's Chanel West Coast Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Dom Fenison

Chanel West Coast is officially a mom!

The Ridiculousness star announced that she and boyfriend Dom Fenison have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

"After many many hours in labor I ended up giving birth to my baby girl via C-section," she wrote on her Instagram Story on Nov. 2. "A few complications and she didn't wanna just pop out on her own."

Chanel explained it was the "scariest yet most rewarding day of my life by far."

Saying she has "never felt a love like this before," the star called her daughter the "best thing to ever happen to me." She ended by thanking Dom for giving me "the greatest gift" and being "such an amazing dad already."

Earlier this summer, Chanel exclusively confirmed to E! News that she and Dom were expecting their first child together. Though she admitted that she didn't know the baby's sex at the time, she said that she was "just praying for a happy, healthy baby."