Disenchanted Trailer Sends Amy Adams' Giselle Down a Wicked Path

Amy Adams is taking her happily ever after to the suburbs.
In the magical second trailer for the upcoming Disney+ movie Disenchanted, the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2007 classic Enchanted, Giselle learns the hard way to be careful what you wish for.
The film, set 15 years after Giselle got her fairytale ending in New York City with Robert (Patrick Dempsey), finds her reflecting on her new life in the suburbs—and missing the magic of Andalasia, her animated home.
"I know that change can be scary, but it can also be exciting," she says in the trailer, overlooking the city as movers pack up the family's belongings. "Let's start our new life."
However, Giselle struggles to find her footing in her new home, tensions seeps in the family as her stepdaughter Morgan snaps at one point, "This is not a magic land, it is a land far, far away from my friends."
Ridiculed by "local queen bee" Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph) and unsatisfied with her life, Giselle holds the Andalasian wand gifted by Nancy (Idina Menzel) and Edward (James Marsden) and proclaims, "I wish for a fairytale life."
The town transforms into a real-life fairytale, but Giselle's wish does not come without its repercussions. A cursed Giselle turns into a wicked stepmother, locking Morgan in her room and confronting Malvina, stating, "You know there's only room for one villain in this town."
As the two prepare to plunge the town into evil, we'll know if good prevails in this fairytale gone wrong when Disenchanted hits Disney+ on Nov. 18.