Behind the Scenes of Jennifer Lopez's Coach Holiday Shoot With Zoey Deutch and Chan-young Yoon

Are you ready to "Feel the Wonder" of the holiday season? Jennifer Lopez, Zoey Deutch, and Chan-young Yoon teamed up with Coach for this year's holiday campaign, which "captures the season's joyful, child-like sense of wonder." And, of course, the shoot showcases some of the standout styles from Coach's Winter 2022 collection. E! got an exclusive first look at this year's holiday campaign video in addition to some behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot.

The playful ad was directed and shot by Anton Gottlob. This season's styles include Coach's signature print, soft fabrics, and oversize silhouettes. The ready-to-wear styles are "inspired by Stuart Vevers' vision of timeless American heritage juxtaposed with the attitude of counter-culture."

Whether you're shopping for gifts or if you just want to indulge yourself, this star-studded campaign is worth checking out.