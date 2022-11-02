2022 People's Choice Awards

Your Guide to the Most Chic, Functional & Photo-Worthy Holiday Hosting Essentials

You agreed to host a dinner party or two this holiday season and you have no idea how to pull it off? This roundup of cute and useful hosting items is here to save you.

By Ella Chakarian Nov 02, 2022 10:29 PM
E-Comm: Holiday Hosting Items

So, you're going to host a holiday dinner party. A brave undertaking!

If you're already frantically planning how to pull it all off, let this guide alleviate some of your stress. We've rounded up some of the most functional and chic dinner party essentials that will have everyone thinking you've done the whole hosting thing a million times before. From silverware, cheese boards, chic candleholders and so much more, these finds from Anthropologie, Amazon and so on will get you through the holiday season in style.

Keep scrolling for the must-have dinner party essentials of the season. Your table spread is going to look so photo-worthy by the end of it, I promise.

Shop the 15 Best Stocking Stuffers for Under $10 That Everyone Will Love— and Actually Use

Gilded Agate Cheese Board

No table spread should ever look boring, and this stunning cheese board is a great piece to ensure that your setup isn't. You can currently get this cheese board for $55 instead of the usual $78. Be prepared for all the compliments that are to come at your dinner party.

$78
$55
Anthropologie

Nifty Jacquard Table Runner

This detailed table runner will take your hosting skills to the next level. Instead of settling for a plain table runner, this whimsically designed one from Anthropologie is a much better alternative. You can get it on sale right now for $34. You can also snag the matching linen set of six for $25 for a limited time.

$48
$34
Anthropologie

Arabesque Wine Glass - Set of 4

For a chic spin on the traditional stem wine glass, check out this Arabesque Wine Glass set. They'll offer a vintage feel to your dinner party and will show your guests you really care about the fine details. You can get this wine glass set for just $25 instead of the usual $52 from Z Gallerie.

$52
$25
Z Gallerie

26 Pieces Wine Glass Charms with Rings

Avoid any drink mix-ups during your holiday gathering with these initial wine glass charms with rings. They're understated and totally functional, for only $7 on Amazon.

$7
Amazon

Byhring Mixed Wood Appetizer Plates, Set of 4

These mixed appetizer plates will give a rustic edge to your table setup. No matter what you're serving, plating your small bites on these multicolored wooden plates will amp up your presentation.

$25
$20
Crate & Barrel

Aspen Coupe Dinner Plates, Set of Eight

Dinnerware is obviously a dinner party staple, and this set of eight dinner plates is a good basic to have, especially since they're only $37.

$37
Crate & Barrel

Amber Glass Candle Holders - Set of 4

These glass candleholders are a chic addition to any table spread, plus they won't take up too much space from the food (which is the main star of the show here). The set of four currently retails for $27 on Amazon.

$27
Amazon

Yamazaki Home Tosca 3-Tier Dessert Stand

Since dessert is arguably the best part about a dinner party, you need to plan accordingly. This three-tier dessert stand from Madewell is a chic way to present sweets.

$33
Madewell

Folkulture Pot Holders for Kitchen

These multicolored pot holders and trivets will definitely be useful during your dinner party. Use them to move around and place piping hot dishes. You can get a set of three multicolored pot holders from Amazon for $15.

$15
Amazon

SHACOS Round Braided Placemats Set of 6

A good way to elevate any table spread is by paying mind to thoughtful details. Adding placemats to your table is a great way to introduce some more color and dimension to the party. You can get this set of six placemats in so many different colors on Amazon for just $17.

$17
Amazon

The Vintage Vogue Linea Coasters (Set of 4)

Don't overlook coasters for your dinner party! If guests are placing down their glasses, you'll need them to avoid water rings and such on surfaces. Instead of picking up some boring coasters, check out these vintage-inspired coasters from west elm for $29.

$29
West Elm

Koko Paper Co Thanksgiving Place Cards with Pumpkin and Fall Leaves

Place cards are a cute and festive way to show your guests you care about them. These Thanksgiving-themed place cards adorned with pumpkins and fall leaves are a great find for $15 for a pack of 50.

$15
Amazon

Soft Linen Napkins

Linen napkins are another great way to up your hosting game. You can order these soft linen napkins in various colors and sizes from Etsy, starting at $3.

Starting At $3
Etsy

Matte Gold Silverware Set, 20-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set

Silverware is one of the most important components of a dinner party. You can elevate your hosting skills with this matte gold-toned silverware set for $24.

$24
Amazon

Prospect Small Bites Appetizer Server

Serve nuts, chips and more in this small bites appetizer server from Crate & Barrel that is currently 50% off. The tray is easy to pass around and share because of the removable bowls, which is a plus.

$50
$25
Crate & Barrel

Streamlined Cake Serving Set

No dinner party is complete without some cake, which obviously calls for a cake serving set, like this one from Anthropologie that comes in different colors for $34.

$34
Anthropologie

Laurie Gates by Gibson Hand-Painted Luxembourg Pie Dish And Square Bakeware

If you're planning on baking for your dinner party, do so in this hand-painted pie dish and bakeware set that is currently on sale for $25.

$30
$25
Amazon

Gravity Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set

Surprise your guests with a little bit of kitchen tech during your holiday dinner party with this electric salt and pepper grinder set. You can snag it for $29 instead of the usual $43 price tag right now.

$43
$29
Amazon

Check out how E! guest editor Cameron Diaz is kicking off the holiday season!

