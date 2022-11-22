Todd and Julie Chrisley Sentenced to Multiple Years in Prison in Tax Fraud Case

Watch : Todd & Julie Chrisley SENTENCED in Tax Fraud Case

The judgment is in for Todd and Julie Chrisley.

Following the Chrisley Knows Best stars' fraud convictions in June, a judge sentenced them to multiple years in federal prison on Nov. 21.

Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars, with Julie getting a seven-year stay, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced in a statement obtained by E! News.

After being federally indicted in Aug. 2019, the couple was found guilty by an Atlanta deferral jury on 12 counts—including wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud—on June 7, though they pleaded not guilty.

Following the court decision earlier this summer, Todd's attorney Bruce Morris told E! News the couple plans to appeal the case.

However, Kate Mangels—an attorney unaffiliated with the case—noted to E! News that there's "a very low percentage of appeals that get granted."

Kate—an associate attorney at Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump Holley LLP—continued, "There's so much evidence brought that even if maybe one piece of evidence was improperly brought or one witness was excluded, an appeals court could still say at the end of the day that wasn't substantial and that wasn't prejudicial so even though we find an error, we're not going to overturn and we're not going to do a new trial."