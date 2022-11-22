Offset Shares What He's Missing Most About Late Migos Member Takeoff

Watch : Offset Says His Heart Is "Shattered" in Tribute to Takeoff

Offset is remembering Takeoff three weeks after his death.

The rapper paid tribute to his late Migos bandmate on Nov. 22. Sharing a photo of the 28-year-old clad in a light gray suit jacket, floral shirt, dark sunglasses and chunky chain necklaces, Offset wrote on Instagram, "Missing everything bout you specially that smile."

Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, died on Nov. 1 after a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston. He and fellow Migos member Quavo were attending a private party at the bowling alley when the shooting took place, according to authorities. Two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and Quavo was not hurt in the incident.

A celebration of life ceremony for Takeoff was held on Nov. 11 at Atlanta's State Farm Arena. Both Offset and Quavo—who are also Takeoff's cousin and uncle, respectively—took the stage to honor the late "Bad and Boujee" rapper.

"I love you, dog," Offset said at the event, according to CNN, adding he hasn't been able to sleep of eat since Takeoff's passing. "I wish we could laugh again."