Charli and Dixie D’Amelio Go Head-to-Head in Charli vs. Dixie Season 2 Trailer

In an exclusive look at the trailer for season two of Charli vs. Dixie, premiering Nov. 5 on Snapchat, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio go head-to-head in battles of brains and brawn. Watch it here.

By Daniel Trainor Nov 02, 2022 1:00 PM
Watch: Dixie D'Amelio Talks Taking Her Relationship "Offline"

There's nothing like good old fashioned sibling rivalry. 

In an exclusive look at the Charli vs. Dixie season two trailer, premiering Nov. 5 on Snapchat, sisters Charli and Dixie D'Amelio face off in a series of challenges with the ultimate family bragging rights on the line. 

Charli, 18 and Dixie, 21, do battle in everything from cooking competitions to potato sack races to tests of their dog grooming skills judged by TikTok star Larray.

The sisters even get inside the professional wrestling ring with the help of All Elite Wrestling tag team champions The Acclaimed, proving there's nothing like a little squared circle aggression to work out your frustrations. 

The season also features appearances from celebrity friends like Lance BassRaven-Symoné and RuPaul's Drag Race stars Morgan McMichaels and Mayhem Miller.

Of course, as the competition heats up, so does the trash talk. 

As Charli and Dixie compete in a potato sack race, Dixie says in the trailer, "The orange team is cheaters," to which Charli fires back, "Planning isn't cheating, babe."

photos
Behind the Scenes of Charli & Dixie D'Amelio's Social Tourist Campaign Shoot

To celebrate the second season premiere of Charli vs. Dixie, the D'Amelios are letting their fans get in on the action, too.

Starting Nov. 2, Charli and Dixie are calling on their supporters to enter the #SiblingsBeLike challenge for a chance to win a share of $25,000. They are urging fans to submit their best impression of their sibling on Snapchat's Spotlight Trending Page.

The top Snap will receive $13,000, with $7,000 and $5,000 for 2nd place and 3rd place, respectively. 

To submit a video, tap the trending up symbol at the top right corner of Spotlight and select the #SiblingsBeLike Spotlight Challenge.

The second season of Charli vs. Dixie premieres Nov. 5 on Snapchat.

