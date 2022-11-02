Charli and Dixie D’Amelio Go Head-to-Head in Charli vs. Dixie Season 2 Trailer

Watch : Dixie D'Amelio Talks Taking Her Relationship "Offline"

There's nothing like good old fashioned sibling rivalry.

In an exclusive look at the Charli vs. Dixie season two trailer, premiering Nov. 5 on Snapchat, sisters Charli and Dixie D'Amelio face off in a series of challenges with the ultimate family bragging rights on the line.

Charli, 18 and Dixie, 21, do battle in everything from cooking competitions to potato sack races to tests of their dog grooming skills judged by TikTok star Larray.

The sisters even get inside the professional wrestling ring with the help of All Elite Wrestling tag team champions The Acclaimed, proving there's nothing like a little squared circle aggression to work out your frustrations.

The season also features appearances from celebrity friends like Lance Bass, Raven-Symoné and RuPaul's Drag Race stars Morgan McMichaels and Mayhem Miller.

Of course, as the competition heats up, so does the trash talk.

As Charli and Dixie compete in a potato sack race, Dixie says in the trailer, "The orange team is cheaters," to which Charli fires back, "Planning isn't cheating, babe."