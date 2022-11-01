Public Relations Expert George Nellist Is Helping Brands Grow on Social Media

Ad
Word-of-mouth promotion has always been the most effective form of marketing for any business and will continue to be, no matter how the industry evolves. The advent of digital media has changed the face of word-of-mouth promotion digitally by leveraging the power of social media. For brands, it is now a two-way communication where they promote their products and get feedback on social media.
The growing popularity of social media has fast-tracked the marketing process but, on the downside, prioritized public opinion. A single piece of negative feedback can resonate and ruin a brand's reputation online. This is where PR expert George Nellist has stepped in to shape public opinion of brands through innovative marketing, boosting the growth of companies on social media. He is the owner and director of Ascend Agency, a high-end digital marketing firm in North America. George is only 21 and has already scaled the agency into a seven-figure business.
Ascend Agency is the main brand with two subsidiaries: Ascend Music, Ascend Gives Back and Ascend Publishing Group. Ascend Music is a digital marketing platform that focuses on helping up-and-coming artists find audiences through social media. The goal is to grow the online presence of budding artists, which will eventually bring them recognition in the music industry. Ascend Gives Back is a program through which Ascend Agency reaches out to small businesses within their communities and offers them free press to boost their company awareness and sales. Helping start-ups is something George holds close to his heart and wants to continue as the company's core value.
As a PR expert and seasoned digital marketer, George knows the importance of social media in helping businesses grow. He considers it a tool to boost sales and generate revenue. Social media has become a game changer in digital marketing, where a brand's online image is the main player. It is no longer limited to spam emails or forced commercials that pop up in the corner of a page. People now prefer to shop with genuine feedback or through the opinions of people they can trust. This is where PR can help shape a brand's public opinion to ensure the right message reaches the right customer at the right time.
George believes that the key to success lies in the influence and visibility that brands can create online. Discovering a business's niche is the key to starting a successful marketing campaign. After that is done, the brand can simply focus on expanding its reach online. This is called the "land-and-spread strategy" in digital marketing. PR plays a crucial role here by establishing a brand's credibility to ensure it's always looked at in a positive light. PR also nullifies any negative comment or review shared online to preserve the loyal customer base the brand has earned.
Under George's passionate leadership, Ascend Agency has helped hundreds of businesses scale from start-ups to giant brands. Besides digital marketing, the company has also hosted charity events for AFSP (American Foundation for Suicide Prevention), raising thousands of dollars. George has also helped establish multiple 7-figure deals with publishers across the United States under Ascend Publishing Group.
George Nellist wants to see Ascend Agency working with top influencers and global brands in the coming years and the new subsidiary Ascend Publishing Group succeed. He would also like to help people and start-ups get into the social media game through Ascend Agency, making his business a sought-after name in the digital marketing space in North America.