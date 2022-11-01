Julia Fox Says Men "Shouldn't Be Allowed to Have Penises" In ZIWE Season 2 Trailer

Watch : Julia Fox CLEARS UP Those Drake Dating Rumors

Julia Fox likes things uncut...gems, of course.

In the trailer for season two of Showtime's ZIWE, the actress shares her real thoughts on a certain part of men's anatomy.

After Ziwe, sporting Fox's signature black eyeliner, asks Fox if "men should be allowed to have opinions," Fox quips, "They shouldn't even be allowed to have penises."

Elsewhere in the trailer, Ziwe asks Fox if she identifies as a person of color "as an Italian-American," before she attempts to learn Fox's iconic cadence for saying "Uncut Gems."

Season two will also see Ziwe sitting down with several more iconic guests, including Michael Che, Amber Riley, Blake Griffin, Joel Kim Booster, Bob the Drag Queen, DeRay Mckesson, Drew Barrymore and Wayne Brady. Additionally, the series will also see guest appearances from AnnaSophia Robb, Amy Sedaris and Benito Skinner, to name a few.

And, of course, all of these guests must face Ziwe's hilarious line of questioning, which she labels "diversity war." In one scene, Ziwe asks Riley what is more diverse, the cast of Glee or the Supreme Court; in another, she calls on Griffin to tell her how often he compares himself to "the most powerful Black women in America." (His answer? "More than you would think.")