Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Marries Brett Randle

Watch : Madison LeCroy Addresses FIGHT With Olivia Flowers

Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle are officially husband and wife.

The Southern Charm star tied the knot during an intimate Charleston, South Carolina courthouse ceremony on Nov. 16, a source confirmed to E! News. The quiet nuptials come just days before the newlyweds headed for a tropical destination ceremony in front of a small group of friends and family members. Madison previously revealed none of her Bravo co-stars will be in attendance.

Madison shared a video that chronicled their special day on Instagram, writing, "Get in honey, we're going to Mexico." The collection of photos shows the happy couple in a car with Madison looking stunning in a simple, strapless white dress and veil.

Madison and Brett got engaged in October 2021 after seven months of dating.

She revealed to E! News at the time that her 9-year-old son Hudson was a big part of Brett popping the question and that he told him, "As long as I'm involved in the proposal, I'm good."