The Biggest Piece of Advice George Lopez Gave Daughter Mayan on Lopez vs. Lopez

Mayan Lopez learned from the best when it comes to navigating the world of TV sitcoms.
After all, her dad George Lopez has several under his belt, most notably his self-titled series George Lopez, which ran for six seasons from 2002 to 2007. Now, Mayan is joining her father on screen for NBC's Lopez vs. Lopez, and she revealed the best advice she received from the TV vet while filming.
"Always just focus on being the best comedian that you can be or the best at your craft," Mayan exclusively told E! News during an interview with her dad. "I want to touch as many people as he has with his work, but he's like, 'That should never be the focus. Always just focus on being the best at your craft and practice and practice and have the passion and your skill will shine through.'"
Adding to that, George noted that it's important to always "trust your instinct," on screen and off. "I told Mayan that I found it out when I was probably 10, 11 or 12—that I started to kind of have this intuition that if I trusted it, it never really led me in the wrong direction."
And the father-daughter duo's intuition led them to star together in the new comedy series, which premieres Nov. 4. The show follows a father (George) who moves in with his daughter (Mayan) in hopes of rebuilding their relationship.
"You're gonna get the heart, you're gonna get comedy, you're gonna get conflict—the funniness and the comedy that comes from conflict," Mayan said. "But also, and more importantly, at the heart of the show, a father and a daughter who love each other enough to go through the pain of reconnection."
Working alongside his daughter was a "magical" experience for George, and he noted that the series serves as a way for them to create new memories together.
"We're gonna make a ton of episodes of Lopez vs. Lopez where anytime in our life, like a photo album or a memory or a recollection," the 61-year-old shared. "You can just stop, take a look at it, and it will remind you of us at that time."
Fans are in store for plenty of funny moments this season, and Mayan teased her favorite to E!. "George Lopez active on TikTok," she said before joking that her dad is "a living meme, as the kids say."
Lopez vs. Lopez premieres Friday, Nov. 4, at 8 p.m. on NBC.
-Reporting by Meriam Bouarrouj
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)