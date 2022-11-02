2022 People's Choice Awards

These Are the Most Loved Amazon Pet Hair Removal Products for Under $30

Keep your furniture, clothes, car and more in top shape with these bestselling Amazon pet hair removal products that make the cleaning process super easy.

By Ella Chakarian Nov 02, 2022
ECOMM: Pet Hair RemoverAmazon

There is no doubt that we love our pets, but the fur-covered furniture, carpets, clothes and more can be a pain to deal with.

Luckily, we've rounded up the most versatile, easy-to-use pet hair removers from Amazon to make the cleaning process smoother. From a pet hair remover with over 126,000 five-star reviews, a mini pet hair detailer perfect for travels and more, these are the best pet hair removers that get the cleaning job done quickly and effectively.

Keep reading to shop our roundup of pet hair removers to make your life a little bit easier!

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

This pet hair remover has over 126,000 almost five-star reviews. A few reasons include its versatility, convenience and reusability. No batteries are required, and all you have to do is roll the hair remover over any messy surface to trap the fur. It comes with a removable waste compartment that releases with the hold of a button. 

$29
Amazon

CleanAide Hair Magnet Pet Fur Removal and Lint Debris Cleanup Pick It Up Mitt, Red, Pack of 2

This pet fur removal cleanup mitt comes in a pack of two and is currently on sale for $13. Dubbed a "hair magnet," the mitts are easy and straightforward to use, and perfect for those times you need to quickly clean a fur-covered surface.

$18
$13
Amazon

Fur-Zoff Pet Hair Remover

If you're skeptical about the look of this hair remover product, don't worry! As written on the packaging, the Fur-Zoff Pet Hair Remover is "not pretty but it WORKS!" It can be used on carpets, carpeted surfaces and couches. With over 22,000 reviews, this $11 pet hair remover is well worth a try.

$19
$11
Amazon

Analan Mini Pet Hair Remover

For those pet hairs that simply won't budge, this Analan pet hair remover is the way to go. The triangular shape comes with three different gears— minimum density for deep cleaning, medium density for secondary cleaning and maximum density for swiftly cleaning larger areas. It works in cars, on furniture and more!

$20
$16
Amazon

Uproot Cleaner Pro Reusable Cat Hair Remover

This reusable cat hair remover is great for couches, pet towers, car upholstery, carpets and more. Currently on sale for $23, the hair remover will give new life to the surfaces that are covered with fur. Plus, it doubles as a lint remover.

$32
$23
Amazon

Lilly Brush Mini Pet Hair Detailer

If you're always on the go with your furry friends or plan to travel, this mini pet hair detailer is a great product to add to your travel essentials list. It's reusable, compact and effective, and only $15!

$15
Amazon

Gonzo Pet Hair Lifter

This pet hair lifter is versatile and easy to use. Simply swipe it over your clothing, bedding and more to remove pet hair. No need for water or anything extra— this pet hair lifter gets the job done for just $10.

$10
Amazon

FURemover

This FURemover rake works especially well on carpet, wood, vinyl and tile. It has an adjustable handle so that the cleaning process is smooth and easy for anyone. You can get the broom for $17, but be sure to also check out the other products that FURemover offers.

$17
Amazon

Pet Hair Remover For Laundry

If your clothes still come out of the washer with pet hair, this pet hair remover for laundry is a must-have. Simply but a few of the compact removers in the washing machine and get rid of any unwanted pet hair from your clothing.

$16
Amazon

Pet Wedge® Hair Remover

This hair remover for $20 comes with two wedges and is reusable. Simply clean with water and lay flat to dry. One Amazon reviewer raves, "My white dog sheds a lot!! This works better than anything I've found to get her white hair off my black slacks!"

$20
Amazon

Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs, Cats

This self-cleaning slicker brush is great for dogs and cats of all fur types. It reduces shedding and keeps your pet looking and feeling healthy. The brush is also easy to clean with its retracting bristles. With over 81,000 almost five-star reviews this self-cleaning brush is worth a try.

$30
$16
Amazon

