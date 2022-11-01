Keke Palmer, Kelly Rowland, Ja Rule and More Pay Tribute to Migos' Takeoff After His Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The hip hop community is reeling over the untimely death of Takeoff.

The rapper, who is part of the group Migos alongside Offset and Quavo, was fatally shot in Houston Nov. 1, a rep for the emcee confirmed to the Associated Press. He was 28.

Authorities confirmed during a news conference that both Takeoff—whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball—and Quavo were in attendance at a private party held at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston when the shooting took place.

Once Houston police arrived, they said a man was pronounced dead at the scene and two other victims were taken to local hospitals. Authorities confirmed that the victim was a Black male in his 20s. However, they have stated that they will not release his identity until his family has been notified. Quavo, the late rapper's uncle, was not injured in the shooting.

Takeoff began performing alongside Quavo and Offset as Migos in 2008. The trio rose to fame with their 2013 single, "Versace."