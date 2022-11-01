Hailey Bieber Debuts Adorable New Addition to Her and Justin Bieber's Family

There's one less lonely…dog in the world.
All thanks to Hailey Bieber and Justin Beiber, who have added another four-legged friend to their family. After showing off dog Oscar's Sesame Street costume on her Instagram Stories on Oct. 31, Hailey shared the first photo of their newest addition, writing, "This is Oscar's new baby sister. Piggy Lou Bieber."
For her big debut, the new pup very fittingly donned a pig costume.
Justin also shared photos of Piggy Lou on his Instagram. The Oct. 31 post features snaps of the "Ghost" singer and Hailey in costume with both of their pups captioning it with a simple, "Happy Halloween."
The couple have often referred to Oscar as their "dog son," and now with Piggy, they also have a "dog daughter" and that's all they want for now, with the model revealing earlier this year that she and the "Peaches" singer are in no rush to have kids.
"I think ideally we'd try in the next couple of years," the model, 25, told The Wall Street Journal Magazine in February. "But there's a reason they call it try, right? You don't know how long that process is ever going to take."
While Justin expressed interest in starting a family in 2021 in his Justin Bieber: Our World documentary, Hailey explained why she and the singer are holding off for a little while longer.
On plans for expanding their family in 2022, Hailey noted, "Definitely no kids this year, that would be a little bit hectic."
However, that doesn't mean she's not thinking about eventually becoming a mom.
She explained, "I think I had it in ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. But then I turned 25. And I'm still super super young!"