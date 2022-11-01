2022 People's Choice Awards

Vote Now!

Hailey Bieber Debuts Adorable New Addition to Her and Justin Bieber's Family

Hailey Bieber shared photos of her and Justin Bieber's new puppy on Instagram on Oct. 31. See the cute snap below.

By Amy Lamare Nov 01, 2022 6:48 PMTags
Justin BieberCelebritiesHailey Bieber
Watch: Justin & Hailey Bieber Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary

There's one less lonely…dog in the world.

All thanks to Hailey Bieber and Justin Beiber, who have added another four-legged friend to their family. After showing off dog Oscar's Sesame Street costume on her Instagram Stories on Oct. 31, Hailey shared the first photo of their newest addition, writing, "This is Oscar's new baby sister. Piggy Lou Bieber."

For her big debut, the new pup very fittingly donned a pig costume.

Justin also shared photos of Piggy Lou on his Instagram. The Oct. 31 post features snaps of the "Ghost" singer and Hailey in costume with both of their pups captioning it with a simple, "Happy Halloween."

The couple have often referred to Oscar as their "dog son," and now with Piggy, they also have a "dog daughter" and that's all they want for now, with the model revealing earlier this year that she and the "Peaches" singer are in no rush to have kids. 

photos
Inside Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Beverly Hills Home

"I think ideally we'd try in the next couple of years," the model, 25, told The Wall Street Journal Magazine in February. "But there's a reason they call it try, right? You don't know how long that process is ever going to take."

While Justin expressed interest in starting a family in 2021 in his Justin Bieber: Our World documentary, Hailey explained why she and the singer are holding off for a little while longer.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller's Cause of Death Revealed

2

See Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Family Photo With Stormi and Son

3

Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead at 28 After Shooting in Houston

On plans for expanding their family in 2022, Hailey noted, "Definitely no kids this year, that would be a little bit hectic." 

However, that doesn't mean she's not thinking about eventually becoming a mom.

She explained, "I think I had it in ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. But then I turned 25. And I'm still super super young!"

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller's Cause of Death Revealed

2

See Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Family Photo With Stormi and Son

3

Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead at 28 After Shooting in Houston

4

See Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Son Theo on First Halloween

5
Exclusive

Love Is Blind’s Danielle Sets Record Straight on Nick Divorce