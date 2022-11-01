Hailey Bieber Debuts Adorable New Addition to Her and Justin Bieber's Family

Watch : Justin & Hailey Bieber Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary

There's one less lonely…dog in the world.

All thanks to Hailey Bieber and Justin Beiber, who have added another four-legged friend to their family. After showing off dog Oscar's Sesame Street costume on her Instagram Stories on Oct. 31, Hailey shared the first photo of their newest addition, writing, "This is Oscar's new baby sister. Piggy Lou Bieber."

For her big debut, the new pup very fittingly donned a pig costume.

Justin also shared photos of Piggy Lou on his Instagram. The Oct. 31 post features snaps of the "Ghost" singer and Hailey in costume with both of their pups captioning it with a simple, "Happy Halloween."

The couple have often referred to Oscar as their "dog son," and now with Piggy, they also have a "dog daughter" and that's all they want for now, with the model revealing earlier this year that she and the "Peaches" singer are in no rush to have kids.