Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022: 31 Can't-Miss Gifts Under $50

When Oprah Winfrey says it's time to start holiday shopping, it's time to start holiday shopping. Oprah Daily just released this year's Oprah's Favorite Things List. Plus, you can check out that full list when you pick up the Winter 2022 issue of O Quarterly, which is on newsstands today. It's officially time to start search for gifts. We always look forward to seeing Oprah's top gift picks every year. The icon has shared her must-have presents in all categories, including beauty, fashion, home, wellness.
Specifically, the $50 and under gifts caught our eye, especially for anyone who has a lot of people to shop for this year. Oh, and did we mention that you can shop Oprah's picks at Amazon!? It doesn't get more convenient than that.
We rounded up the $50 and under gift picks along with Oprah's explanations about why these are must-shop gifts.
Oprah's Favorite Things Under $50
Top It Off Dawn Glove With Touch Screen Sensitive Finger
"These gloves are from a female-owned business called Top It Off Accessories, and I am going to top them off by giving them with some hand cream. The plaid print is a crowd-pleaser, and you can keep them on while you use your phone thanks to touchscreen capabilities."
These come in four colorways.
Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer
"Nobody wants their jewelry jingle-jangling freely in their suitcase. This jazzy velvet travel case keeps your prized pieces stylishly contained with spaces for rings, bracelets, and necklaces. And it's small enough to stash in your purse."
There are four colors to choose from
The Cravory Best Seller’s Mix
"Not just your average chocolate chip cookies (though they have those, too!), this San Diego–based business offers fun flavors like birthday cake, red velvet, and lemon bar. This 18-cookie pack comes with a mix of its bestsellers, which are baked to order and so soft, ensuring that the lucky recipient gets the freshest possible treats."
Laura Geller Party in a Palette 4 Face Palettes
"Makeup artist Laura Geller has been helping women of all ages feel and look their best for decades. Her latest palettes take the guesswork out of makeup; each contains six eyeshadows, a blush, and a highlighter in shades that look flattering on all skin tones."
Asutra Silk Eye Pillow
"Superstar Venus Williams is a co-owner of Asutra, the brand that makes this weighted silk eye pillow. It blocks light and is filled with lavender to help you relax. Adjust the strap for fit, remove the inner pouch if you want to make it lighter, or slide in the included gel mask (store it in the freezer) to depuff your eye area."
This sleep mask comes in a few colors and it has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Snif Old Saint Wick 8.5 Oz Scented Candle
"Pine and sandalwood combine with balsam and apple blossom for a scent that will fill the house with cheer. The 8.5-ounce version gives you 50-plus hours of burn time, while the 50-ounce one gives a whopping 200-plus hours."
Santa Barbara Design Studio You Grow Girl Garden Tools Gift Box
"You know I love to garden! This affordable set is perfect for someone who is just starting to embrace their green thumb. It comes with a spade, a cultivator, and a weeder—plus instructions on planting an herb garden."
Roq Innovation Headlight Hat LED Baseball Cap
"Whether you're a late-night jogger or have a furry friend who needs a before-bedtime walk, these clever caps from a Chicago-based women-owned company won't leave you in the dark. Great for women and men, they have a rechargeable light with three brightness levels and come in a bunch of colors."
There are seven colors to choose from.
The USB Lighter Company The Motli Light
"Forget matches. This rechargeable lighter creates a small electric spark that allows you to light candles, your fireplace, or even a campfire. To help you see what you're trying to light in the dark, it also contains an LED flashlight."
There are 30 colors to choose from.
Natemia Organic Hooded Baby Towel
"I have a feeling Gayle will be picking up a few of these for Luca, too. The hooded towels, which are made in Turkey, are so soft. And they maintain their plushness as you wash them."
There are six colors to choose from.
Brown Toy Box Dadisi Academy Giant STEM Puzzle
"Founded by an Atlanta-based mom, the mission of this toy company is to help Black children see positive depictions of themselves in the toys they play with. These giant 48-piece puzzles depict kids engaged in STEM activities (like coding and astronomy)."
Western Chief Rubber Rain Boots
"Keep your kids' feet dry while they splash around in the rain. These all-natural rubber rain boots come in fun designs and are lined in absorbent cotton. Plus, the handles at the top make them easy to pull on and off. Gayle has already nabbed a pair for Luca!"
These come in 11 colorways.
Pink Picasso Paint by Numbers Kits
"Encourage a budding artist (and keep kids busy sans screen time) with one of these bright and cheery paint-by-number kits. Of all the fun design options, I happen to think the ice cream cone and robot are particularly cute. Each kit includes a template-printed canvas, a four-brush set, and handy little pots of acrylic paint."
Super Smalls Jeweled Gloves
"Keep precious hands toasty for trips to the skating rink and walks to school. I can just hear the squeals of delight when little girls open these and see that the gloves aren't just functional— they're covered in jewels at the cuffs and on a finger to look like a ring!"
Shinery Radiance Wash Luxury Jewelry Cleaner
"A female-founded and veteran-operated business had a gem of an idea: hand soap that cleans your jewelry at the same time—so you don't have to take off your rings and risk losing them while washing! What a cute, useful present for anyone who loves to really sparkle."
Dock and Bay Reusable Makeup Removers
"If you, like me, have ruined a few towels from washing off makeup, then you need these eco-friendly, reusable makeup removers. Wet one with water, swipe, then place it in the included bag and toss in the wash."
There are five colorways to choose from.
Bodynanny Eucalyptus Sugar Scrub Set
"Gloria Williams, a.k.a. the Footnanny, has been caring for my feet for years, and she has a new bodycare collection. She knows I love the smell of eucalyptus, so she made this sugar scrub scented with it. It's divine!"
Musee Words of Encouragement Soap Set
"Stedman and I love a big bar of soap. These are generously sized and inspiring, with words like kindness and hope etched into them. Plus, you'll be supporting a woman-owned company that hires women in recovery, people with disabilities, and those who have lived in chronic poverty."
Grace Eleyae All-Satin Knot Turban
"Some people learned to make sourdough bread during lockdown; I learned to tie a headscarf. If you're still working on your wrapping skills, Grace Eleyae's knotted turbans make it easy. They help reduce frizz and retain moisture, thanks to the satin lining."
This style also comes in yellow.
Maya J Jewelry Bracelet Hair Ties
"Stocking stuffer alert! These ponytail holders are cute enough to double as bracelets until they're needed to swoop up hair. They come in a set of three, and the yellow or white gold will suit any style."
These come in gold and silver.
FinaMill Pepper Mill & Spice Grinder in One
"Know a passionate home cook? With this gadget, they can push a button and freshly grind spices. Fill it with peppercorns, coarse salt, toasted garlic—you get the idea."
These come in seven colors.
VoChill Stemless Wine Chiller
"Picture this: You pour yourself a nice glass of chilled wine. But pretty soon, it's warm. This crafty little device solves that problem. Keep the cradle in the freezer until you pour your wine into a stemless glass, which you place in the cradle to keep your wine crisp from first sip to last."
There are three colors to choose from.
Dearfoams Warm Up Bootie
"Some days you need your slippers to go the distance, like from the house to the mailbox. With quilted nylon on the outside and memory foam insoles, this plush pair, perfect for both moms and dads, makes it feel like you're walking on a cloud."
There are six colors to choose from.
HonestBaby Organic Cotton Holiday Family Jammies
"I know what I'll be getting Gayle's daughter, Kirby, and family. From Jessica Alba's Honest Baby, these photo- worthy pajamas are sustainably made from organic cotton, and there's sizing for everyone from grown-ups to toddlers, and even a matching bandanna for your pet!"
There are 13 colorways to choose from.
Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls
"If you read it, you can be it. This book features 100 stories of barrier-breaking activists, artists, inventors, entrepreneurs, and other impressive young women under the age of 30—like Greta Thunberg, Bindi Irwin, Keke Palmer, and more."
Limited Edition Oprah's The Life You Want Daily Inspiration Cards
"I start each day with an intention while having a cup of chai. Want to join me? I worked with the Oprah Daily team to create a keepsake box that contains 365 cards (one for each day of the year!). Each is printed with one of my favorite quotes, or a few words from yours truly, on one side and a breathing exercise on the other. It is my hope that this will help make living well a daily practice!"
Oprah's The Life You Want Love and Happiness Journal
"My intention with this journal: To help you love yourself more fully and, in turn, strengthen your relationships with those around you. In these 12 chapters, through guided prompts and thought-provoking questions, you'll work on learning to set boundaries, communicate better, and more. After all, your greatest power is your ability to love—to show it, receive it, and validate others. Gift this to anyone you love, and then join us on OprahDaily.com starting in January, where we will have a monthly ‘The Life You Want' Class that corresponds to the journal."
K. Carroll Accessories Taylor Tote
"We all have a friend who carries a sizable amount of stuff around on a daily basis. (I'm talking to you, Gayle!) Not too big or too small, this vegan suede tote is just the right size for your on-the-go loved one in need of a stylish solution."
Choose from 10 colorways.
JW PEI Aylin Canvas Phone Bag
"Have someone on your list whose cell is always attached to their hip? This crossbody makes life easier. It fits most phones, has slots for credit cards, and comes in cheery colors."
There are five colors to choose from.
Pepper Creek Farms Hot Chocolate Gift Crate
"'Tis the season to curl up with a steaming mug of hot cocoa! This family-run business offers a variety pack of options that make it even more fun to whip up a cup. The hardest part? Figuring out what flavor you'll try first—the toasted marshmallow and salted caramel are especially yummy."
Jiggy The Eve Art Puzzle Kit
"The founder of this company fell in love with puzzles as a form of stress release and meditation—and she wanted to help others enjoy the pastime, too. The 800-piece puzzles feature artwork by emerging female artists and come in a reusable glass jar that includes a tube of jigsaw puzzle glue and a straight-edge tool to spread the glue to transform the finished product into a piece of art."
