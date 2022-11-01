Shangela and Tyra Banks Want to Make Life-Size 3 Together

Watch : Shangela Makes DWTS History as First Drag Queen Contestant

Shine bright, shine far, Shangela is a star.

On Oct. 31's episode of Dancing With the Stars, Shangela and partner Gleb Savchenko danced their way through a haunted doll jazz routine to Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do." But the toy act was more than familiar to host Tyra Banks, who starred as a doll come to life in the iconic film franchise Life-Size and Life-Size 2.

After Tyra pointed out the huge reaction the dance got from the audience, Shangela quipped, "I was living for them. I feel like the Life-Size. Me and you, Life-Size 3 with the doll."

In response, Tyra exclaimed, "You know what? We should do that! Disney+, should we do Life-Size 3? Should we do a Halloween one?"

Shangela then joked that the two should do a Life-Size film for "every season, every holiday—whatever you want, Miss Banks!"

Ultimately, all this toying around paid off for Shangela and Gleb—the two tied for fourth place with an overall score of 73 out of 80, while Jordin Sparks and partner Brandon Armstrong were eliminated.