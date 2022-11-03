How Family Karma's Amrit Kapai Blended Indian Traditions With His Modern Same-Sex Wedding

An Indian wedding for the ages.
Family Karma star Amrit Kapai is sharing what he calls the "overwhelming" journey that was planning his wedding to husband Nicholas Kouchoukos. Fans will see the Bravo stars get married on the series' upcoming third season, but not before some wedding planning headaches along the road to the altar.
"Our [wedding] was a little bit more complicated to plan, putting aside that I'm marrying Nicholas—he's not Indian, he's white—but he's also a guy," Amrit exclusively told E! News. "There were a lot of moments throughout the process where we felt like the odds were stacked against us and there were just a few extra roadblocks that we had to deal with that maybe other couples don't deal with."
One of those challenges was figuring out how to incorporate Indian wedding traditions into a modern same-sex ceremony.
"We're often faced with the decision of what to keep and what not to keep," the attorney explained. "For instance, him and I both enjoy the henna—that's the Mehndi event—but again, that's traditionally an event for the bride. We don't have a bride, so a lot of our planning was doing this little dance with keeping the traditional Indian culture but doing it in a way that worked the best for us with a little twist."
Amrit said it was also important for him to include his parents in the ceremony. "I wanted them to be involved with the planning," he shared. "At the end of the day, I'm still their youngest, I'm getting married and they wanted to be part of it. So we try to keep as many of the traditions as we could while at the same time making sure the wedding felt the most comfortable to us."
Amrit's Family Karma co-stars and longtime friends Vishal Parvani and Richa Sadana will also tie the knot in Mexico on the new season. The Bravo star said his and Nicholas' nuptials were more "laid back" than Vishal's and had a "smaller town feel" than his BFF's four-day affair.
As for the highlight of his wedding, Amrit revealed, "My favorite moment, they might have been the speeches. It's a really cool feeling when you hear close ones say things about you that they've never really said to you or maybe they've never said it in an open forum. That was really cool. It's the most beautiful moment when you look at a room full of people and it's like all of your worlds collide in one room."
Family Karma returns Sunday, Nov. 6, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
