How Family Karma's Amrit Kapai Blended Indian Traditions With His Modern Same-Sex Wedding

Watch : Family Karma's Amrit Kapai Talks Wedding Hurdles

An Indian wedding for the ages.

Family Karma star Amrit Kapai is sharing what he calls the "overwhelming" journey that was planning his wedding to husband Nicholas Kouchoukos. Fans will see the Bravo stars get married on the series' upcoming third season, but not before some wedding planning headaches along the road to the altar.

"Our [wedding] was a little bit more complicated to plan, putting aside that I'm marrying Nicholas—he's not Indian, he's white—but he's also a guy," Amrit exclusively told E! News. "There were a lot of moments throughout the process where we felt like the odds were stacked against us and there were just a few extra roadblocks that we had to deal with that maybe other couples don't deal with."

One of those challenges was figuring out how to incorporate Indian wedding traditions into a modern same-sex ceremony.

"We're often faced with the decision of what to keep and what not to keep," the attorney explained. "For instance, him and I both enjoy the henna—that's the Mehndi event—but again, that's traditionally an event for the bride. We don't have a bride, so a lot of our planning was doing this little dance with keeping the traditional Indian culture but doing it in a way that worked the best for us with a little twist."