BeachWaver 24-Hour Flash Deal: Save 60% On These Limited-Edition Self-Rotating Curling Irons

If you need additional info before you add this item to your cart, please check out these reviews from happy shoppers.

BeachWaver Glitter Holiday Beachwaver B1 Reviews

A shopper raved, "This is by far the best investment I have made! I got my daughter one and loved her so much after trying it one time, I had to have one of my own!! We both couldn't go without this tool now that we have it!! Easy to use, and the curl is AMAZING!!!"

Another declared, "The best curling iron EVER! You won't regret this purchase at all! It is a definite must have for sure! It is so easy to use and the beachy waves are absolutely beautiful!!"

Someone gushed, "Absolutely Love! So Pretty and Curls your hair beautifully!! I am telling all of my friends and family about this Curling iron, and Everything Beachwaver offers!!! Highly Recommend!!!"

A BeachWaver customer explained, "I've always had trouble curling my hair but this makes it so easy!! 10/10 Definitely Recommend!!"

Someone else shared, "I get so many compliments on my hair when I use this. It is so pretty and so easy to use. I love this and highly recommend it."

"MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ME! I love this curling iron. It is so easy to use, and it is just so pretty. You're gonna love this. I wish I would have bought it sooner when it was cheaper.. lol but it is so worth every penny I spent on it. I won't buy another curling tool. I love this..... can't wait to try their other products," a shopper reviewed.

If you're looking for more flash deals, you can get this $400 Kate Spade satchel bag for just $89.