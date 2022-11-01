2022 People's Choice Awards

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Is Getting a Name Change for Season 2

Ahead of season two, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa unveiled the show's new name. Find out all the details here.

Sharpen those pencils, Liars, school is now in session

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has revealed that the series will be getting a new name for season two: Pretty Little Liars: Summer School. He shared the news Oct. 31 on Instagram by debuting the poster, which features a dead blonde cheerleader with a megaphone in her mouth, and the new title above her. 

"Happy Halloween!" Aguirre-Sacasa captioned the post. "It may still be October, but it's not too early to start thinking about summer vacation. Or in the case of Millwood High's #prettylittleliars…#plloriginalsin #hbomax."

The comments section gives some insight into who this mysterious corpse may be. Zaria, who plays Faran Bryant, pointed a finger in the direction of the Beasley Twins, writing, "Karen? Kelly???" During season one, Karen (Mallory Bechtel) was pushed to her untimely death by A. However, the end of the season teased that Karen may be alive yet, hinting that she and twin sister Kelly actually switched places before her death.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin: Where You've Seen the Cast Before

In true A fashion, the name change comes after Aguirre-Sacasa hinted at the switch weeks ago, after the Original Sin plotline was wrapped up at the end of season one. 

Along with snaps of the series' stars visiting the writers' room, the showrunner wrote on Oct. 12, "Always a treat when some little liars stop by the writers' offices to say HELLOOO, spill the tea, and tell us juicy secrets! Season Two of #prettylittleliarsoriginalsin is HAPPENING!!! But is it #pllORIGINALSIN again this year…or something else?"

In Sept., Pretty Little Liars reboot was confirmed to get a second season, with the showrunners teasing that this chapter will be a new "new, horror-version."

While there's not yet a premiere date for season two, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is now streaming on HBO Max

 

