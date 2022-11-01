Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Is Getting a Name Change for Season 2

Watch : Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Cast Talks Meeting "A"

Sharpen those pencils, Liars, school is now in session

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has revealed that the series will be getting a new name for season two: Pretty Little Liars: Summer School. He shared the news Oct. 31 on Instagram by debuting the poster, which features a dead blonde cheerleader with a megaphone in her mouth, and the new title above her.

"Happy Halloween!" Aguirre-Sacasa captioned the post. "It may still be October, but it's not too early to start thinking about summer vacation. Or in the case of Millwood High's #prettylittleliars…#plloriginalsin #hbomax."

The comments section gives some insight into who this mysterious corpse may be. Zaria, who plays Faran Bryant, pointed a finger in the direction of the Beasley Twins, writing, "Karen? Kelly???" During season one, Karen (Mallory Bechtel) was pushed to her untimely death by A. However, the end of the season teased that Karen may be alive yet, hinting that she and twin sister Kelly actually switched places before her death.