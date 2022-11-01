Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

New details about the passing of Master P's daughter Tytyana Miller have been revealed.

The 25-year-old died of accidental fentanyl intoxication on May 27, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Fans first learned of Tytyana's death on May 29, when Master P announced he and his family were "dealing with an overwhelming grief" following her passing.

"We appreciate all of the prayers love and support," the rapper, 52, wrote on Instagram at the time. "Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can't be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel."

Two months, later he detailed the immense grief he was facing.

"It's hard," he told Gayle King on CBS Mornings. "Coming from poverty, you would think that you would outlive your kids and that was the mission. And I feel like, going to my daughter's funeral, I feel like I went to my own funeral. And I don't even want to go to no more funerals."