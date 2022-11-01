Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller's Cause of Death Revealed

New details about the passing of Master P's daughter Tytyana Miller have been revealed.
The 25-year-old died of accidental fentanyl intoxication on May 27, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.
Fans first learned of Tytyana's death on May 29, when Master P announced he and his family were "dealing with an overwhelming grief" following her passing.
"We appreciate all of the prayers love and support," the rapper, 52, wrote on Instagram at the time. "Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can't be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel."
Two months, later he detailed the immense grief he was facing.
"It's hard," he told Gayle King on CBS Mornings. "Coming from poverty, you would think that you would outlive your kids and that was the mission. And I feel like, going to my daughter's funeral, I feel like I went to my own funeral. And I don't even want to go to no more funerals."
Tytyana, who was open about her addiction on Growing Up Hip Hop, had been "on the right track" after a recent rehab stint, her dad recalled.
"My daughter had a lot of life left in her," the "Make Em' Say Uhh!" artist continued, noting she had been writing a book. "She was a happy woman that knew that tomorrow she could do something better."
And Master P hopes that by sharing his pain, he can help other families.
"My sympathy go out to everybody that lost a child," he said, noting he is working with the National Alliance on Mental Illness to make the conversation less taboo. "I said I'm gonna turn my pain into passion and I'm gonna turn it into a purpose because I can't get my daughter back. I love her. I think about her every day. And it took me and family to go through something that I can't just stop thinking about but I realized that I have to get out here and help and save other kids."