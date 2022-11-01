Meghan Markle Reveals Her and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Is Walking

Watch : Prince Harry Shares Update on Archie & Lilibet

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter has reached a new milestone.

The Duchess of Sussex recently revealed that her and the Duke of Sussex's daughter Lilibet, 16 months, has upgraded from crawling.

"Lili has just started walking," Meghan told actress Pamela Adlon during the Nov. 1 episode of her Archetypes podcast. "She's a year and a couple of months old."

Meghan, 41, noted that she and her husband, who are also parents to son Archie, 3, are in the thick of "toddling," giving insight into what the hectic "morning rush" looks like for their family in their California home.

"I'm sure it'll only get more chaotic as they get older," the former Suits actress said. "But for me, it's you know, both monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs. Then a half hour later, Archie's up. I start doing his lunchbox right before he's up while I have her, getting her a little nibble. My husband's helping me get him downstairs."