Tom Brady Shares How He’s Prioritizing His Kids Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Tom Brady is focusing on two things these days: fatherhood and football.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback—who shares kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, and son Jack, 15, with former partner Bridget Moynahan—revealed how he plans to prioritize his children amid his divorce from the supermodel.
"I think there's a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," he shared on the Oct. 31 episode of the Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast. "Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things: taking care of my family—and certainly my children—and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games."
Tom added, "That's what professionals do. You focus at work when it's time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you could do. That's what I'll just continue to do as long as I'm working and as long as I'm being a dad."
Tom's comments come three days after he and Gisele—who tied the knot in 2009—announced on their respective social media accounts that they were going their separate ways after 13 years of marriage.
On Oct. 28, the seven-time Super Bowl champ noted he and Gisele came to this decision "after much consideration."
"Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world," he shared on his Instagram Stories at the time. "However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."
The supermodel echoed her ex-husband's sentiments, writing on her own Instagram Stories that she has "much gratitude" for their time together, but added that they will now work as a team to co-parent their kids.
Co-parenting should not be an issue for the couple as they agreed to share joint custody of their son and daughter when they finalized their divorce on Oct. 28, according to court documents obtained by E! News.
"They worked out settlement details and once everything was agreed upon there was no reason to wait," a source told E! News at the time. "They're both ready to move on and move ahead."
The insider added that Tom and Gisele "agreed on joint custody and dividing their assets."