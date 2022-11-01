Tom Brady Shares How He’s Prioritizing His Kids Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Watch : How Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady Worked Out Custody Amid Divorce

Tom Brady is focusing on two things these days: fatherhood and football.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback—who shares kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, and son Jack, 15, with former partner Bridget Moynahan—revealed how he plans to prioritize his children amid his divorce from the supermodel.

"I think there's a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," he shared on the Oct. 31 episode of the Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast. "Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things: taking care of my family—and certainly my children—and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games."

Tom added, "That's what professionals do. You focus at work when it's time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you could do. That's what I'll just continue to do as long as I'm working and as long as I'm being a dad."