Elon Musk Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Heidi Klum's Halloween Party

Amid his Twitter takeover, Elon Musk and his mother Maye Musk attended Heidi Klum's Halloween party in New York on Oct. 31. So what did he wear for his costume? Find out here.

Elon Musk made a surprising appearance on Halloween night.

The SpaceX founder—who continues to make headlines amid his takeover of Twitter—attended Heidi Klum's big bash at Sake No Hana in New York on Oct. 31. Musk arrived at the event in a get-up that appeared to be from local costume shop Abracadabra NYC and is called the "Devil's Champion—Leather Armor Set," which according to its website costs $1,000 to rent or $7,500 to buy. 

Musk was joined by his mother Maye Musk, with the Tesla CEO tweeting a picture of their looks and writing, "Halloween with my Mom." She's attended several red carpet events with her son, including his last one at the 2022 Met Gala in May.

As for the host of the evening, Klum donned a giant worm costume. Although, her fans may not have been too surprised by the elaborate ensemble. After all, the supermodel goes all out every year and has dressed as everything from a vibrant butterfly to a cloned version of herself.

Well make like a mummy and get wrapped up in these photos. 

Gotham/FilmMagic
Elon Musk

The SpaceX founder attended Heidi Klum's Halloween bash in New York with his mom, Maye Musk.

Instagram
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

The couple went as the wet bandits from Home Alone, with him writing, "All the great ones leave their marks."

 

tiktok
Dylan Mulvaney

The TikToker dressed as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz.

Tiktok
Hailey Bieber

"Time to go get some candy," Hailey wrote while showing off her cozy costume.

Twitter
Josh Gad

The Frozen star channeled another Disney character as Ursula, writing, "I admit that in the past I've been a nasty."

Instagram
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

The couple posed with their daughter Stormi and 8-month-old son.

Instagram
Olivia Munn

Her and John Mulaney's son Malcolm dressed up as her mom, Kim Munn, complete with a black wig.

Instagram
Lea Michele

Her son Ever went as a surgeon (more specifically, Grey's Anatomy's McDreamy).

Instagram
Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop founder rocked a Winnie the Pooh look.

Instagram
Billie Eilish

The singer showed off her fake blood on her Instagram Story.

TikTok
Kendall Jenner

Kendall made fun of her own #cukegate episode of The Kardashians by dressing as a cucumber.

Instagram
Nick Viall & Natalie Joy

"We have our differences but we make it work," The Bachelor star joked on Instagram

Instagram
James Charles

"This is what dreams are made of," the YouTube star wrote on Instagram when channeling Lizzie McGuire. 

BACKGRID
Sean "Diddy" Combs

Holy smokes, Batman! Diddy dressed up as the Joker.

Instagram
Blake Gray

"The first rule of fight club is..," Blake wrote online, "you do not talk about fight club." 

Instagram
Cassie & Alex Fine

The singer and her husband Alex Fine drew inspiration from another couple, Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton

Instagram
Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian

The Kardashians stars looked frighteningly good as Chucky and his Bride for the spooky day.

Instagram
Mindy Kaling

"Can you guess who I am for Halloween this year?" the actress wrote on Instagram

Dimitri Halkidis Photography/Otero
Jonathan Bennett

The Mean Girls star hosted Boo2Bullying's 4th Annual BOO BALL Halloween Fundraising Gala at SLS Hotel Beverly Hills. 

Instagram
Abby De La Rosa

Pregnant Abby De La Rosa and her 16-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, who she shares with Nick Cannon, dressed up as characters from The Wizard Of Oz.

Instagram
Ryan Seacrest

The On-Air With Ryan Seacrest radio host makes one perfect Harry Styles. 

Instagram
Mariska Hargitay

"Happy Halloween," the Law & Order: SVU star wrote. "#IPaintFlowersSoTheyWillNotDie #FridaKahlo #FemaleArtist #Realism #CelebrateTheArts #InnerStrength #OutfitOne." 

"Tamron Hall" Show
Tamron Hall

The talk show host took us under the sea for Halloween when she dressed up as Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

Chris Millard/Warner Bros.
Jennifer Hudson

La la la la la la! Jennifer Hudson stepped into the shoes of the iconic Sister Mary Clarence from Sister Act (played by none other than Whoopi Goldberg).

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Today Show Cast

The Today show cast went all out when it came to celebrating Halloween with a Las Vegas theme.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Hoda Kotb

As a treat, Hoda showed off had quite a few tricks up her sleeve as a Cirque du Soleil performer.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Sheinelle Jones

The journalist shined as a Las Vegas showgirl for the spooky occasion.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb

The Today show hosts soared to new heights as Cirque du Soleil performers.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Willie Geist

The audience was all shook up when Willie hit the stage as Elvis Presley.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Craig Melvin

The broadcaster channeled his inner champ when he dressed up as Muhammad Ali.

photos
