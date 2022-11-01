Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead at 28 After Shooting in Houston

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The Migos family has lost a beloved member.

Rapper Takeoff was killed in a fatal shooting in Houston early Nov. 1, a rep for the artist has confirmed to the Associated Press. He was 28.

According to authorities, Takeoff—whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball—and his uncle Quavo were in attendance at a private party held at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston when the shooting took place. When Houston police arrived, a man was pronounced dead at the scene and two other victims were taken to local hospitals. Authorities have to yet to publicly name the deceased victim.

Quavo, 31, was not injured in the shooting, according to reports, and fellow Migos member Offset, 30, didn't appear to be in attendance at the party, as he shared footage of Cardi B and kids Kulture, 4, and Wave, 15 months, celebrating Halloween together earlier in the day.

As news of Takeoff's passing emerged, many fans and fellow stars took to social media to mourn his death, including Kelly Rowland who wrote on Instagram Story that she's "keeping his family in my prayers!!!"