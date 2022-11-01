Shop the Trendiest Oversized T-Shirts for Under $40

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Feeling good and looking good are synonymous, so comfortability should always be a factor when you're getting dressed. If you need some pieces that you can dress up or down, run errands in or lounge in, look no further.
This guide of the best oversized t-shirts will have you doing all that and more in comfort and style. Some of these finds are cropped, others long-sleeved, some in velvet material— but all totally trendy and versatile. From brands like Pacsun, Topshop, ASOS and more, these oversized tee's should be added to your cart ASAP.
Get in on the comfortable trend and keep scrolling for some of the best oversized t-shirts for under $40.
ASOS DESIGN Oversized T-Shirt With Flower Market Graphic Print In Ecru
Starting off this roundup strong is this floral graphic printed t-shirt in white. It can be paired with cargo pants and some sneakers for a casual streetwear ensemble. Plus, when you use code TREATZ you can get 30% off everything from ASOS for a limited time.
Weekday Now Oversized Long Sleeve Top In Lilac Stripe
This oversized shirt is definitely being added to my cart. The striped pattern of the top gives it a casual, retro feel that would look great with a pair of loose fitting jeans or cargo pants, and topped off with your favorite accessories and sneakers.
PS / LA Hold On To Your Light Oversized T-Shirt
This oversized t-shirt from Pacsun comes with a sweet message that would add a feel-good touch to any outfit. It's currently on sale for just under $17 and can be paired with your favorite denim or biker shorts for a casual fit that spreads some optimism.
Fenxxxl Women's Short Sleeve Round Neck Oversized Shirt
With thousands of five-star ratings, this short sleeve oversized shirt comes in so many different prints and colors for just $21. You can snag this Sublime print shirt and achieve that effortless oversized look no matter what you pair it with.
Plus V Neck Split Side Longline T-Shirt
This is an ultra flattering take on the oversized t-shirt look. The split side longline t-shirt comes in so many different colors, and can be dressed up or down. It's currently on sale for just $16.
Topshop Long Sleeve Skater Tee In White
This long sleeve skater t-shirt is a perfect basic piece to add to your fall wardrobe. It's baggy an on trend with the oversized look, and can be paired with loose fitting jeans, leather pants and more for so many versatile and comfortable looks.
Plus Pastel Rolling Stones Band T-Shirt
This band t-shirt is currently on sale for 60% off on boohoo. It's an essential closet piece, just a bit more elevated than a basic white shirt because of the band print. It's cute, trendy and totally wearable.
100% Cotton T-Shirt
This cotton t-shirt is so comfortable and loose-fitting, you'll probably never want to take it off. The flowy top would look great with a pair of low-rise pants or even dressed up with some trousers and heels. Plus, it comes in three different cute colors for just $16.
Oversized T-Shirt
This oversized t-shirt is a great piece for layering, especially with the chillier days ahead. It's a great top for lounging in or for casual, everyday wear. It comes in four different neutral colors for just $10.
Velvet T-Shirt
With the holiday season just around the corner, you're going to need a few elevated outfit ideas. Don't knock the oversized t-shirt look from the rotation. This velvet t-shirt can be paired with a midi skirt or some leather pants and heeled boots for a chic ensemble.
Oversized T-Shirt
This oversized tee is the epitome of comfortable. It's versatile and can be worn with leggings, biker shorts, denim, cargo pants and more for a casual look.
