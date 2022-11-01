Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Nail This Couples Costume by Channeling Home Alone on Halloween

Watch : Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Renew Wedding Vows

Happy Halloween, you filthy animals!

In an epic holiday crossover, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel nailed their 2022 couples costume look, dressing up as the hilarious Wet Bandits from Home Alone.

In a photo shared to both stars' Instagram pages on Oct. 31, the "SexyBack" singer, 41, took on the role of the tall and dim-witted thief Marv, originally played by Daniel Stern, wearing a brown corduroy jacket and paint resembling a hot iron on his face. The actress, 40, portrayed Joe Pesci's short and hot-headed burglar character Harry, sporting a black knit cap and scarf with feathers stuck to her face and head.

"Harry, it's our calling card! All the great ones leave their marks," the caption, quoting a line from the beloved 1990 Christmas movie. "We're the wet bandits!"

Earlier this month, the couple—who share sons Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2—celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

"Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime!" Jessica wrote on Instagram on Oct. 19 alongside a series of photos with her husband. "Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you."