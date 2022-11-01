Kourtney Kardashian Admits She Didn’t Mean to Copy Kylie Jenner’s Halloween Costume

Watch : Kylie Jenner Debuts Sexy Bride of Frankenstein Halloween Costume

As they say, great minds think alike.

And that seems to be the case for Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian when it comes to their 2022 Halloween costumes. Both of The Kardashians stars rocked Bride of Frankenstein outfits for the spooky season, which led fans to wonder if this was planned or if one sister inspired the other's outfit. Well, it turns out that it was just a mere coincidence.

As Kourtney explained in her Oct. 31 Instagram Stories, which featured footage of herself getting into her Bride of Frankenstein ensemble, the stars simply didn't talk about it ahead of time. Kourtney quipped that this is what happens "When you and your sisters don't discuss consumes [sic] in advance @kyliejenner."

But not to fret, as they aren't wearing the same costume on the same night. Kylie's Bride of Frankenstein was worn in an epic photo shoot posted to her Instagram Oct. 28. As for what Kylie is wearing tonight, she posed on her Oct. 31 Instagram Story in a white angel outfit coordinated with fellow angels Travis Scott, their 4-year-old daughter Stormi and their 8-month-old son formerly named Wolf.