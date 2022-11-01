2022 People's Choice Awards

See Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Angelic Family Photo With Stormi and Baby Boy

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott posed with Stormi and their baby boy for a celestial family affair on Halloween 2022.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are serving up heavenly fashion.

The couple—accompanied by daughter Stormi, 4, and their baby boy, 8 months—shared their angelic costumes to Kylie's Instagram Stories for Halloween 2022, and the family affair is absolutely celestial.

And according to Kylie, it was all Stormi's idea. As she wrote on TikTok, "stormi said lets be angels."

Dressed in white from top to bottom, Kylie and her family pose for a mirror selfie as the 25-year-old snaps a photo of their coordinating outfits. The Kylie Cosmetics founder is clad in a skin-tight white dress accessorized with a pointy choker and a pair of angel wings. Meanwhile, Stormi matched her mom's vibe by wearing a white silk blouse and pearl necklaces. Her wings were drapped in white lace, while a fluffy halo headband completed her look.

The boys boys also kept in tune with the theme. Travis sported a white jacket and shirt with white pants, topped off with a beige hat. Their baby boy—whose updated name has not been announced after Kylie revealed in March 21 that it was no longer Wolf—is wearing a tiny pair of angel wings as he gently touches his dad's cheek.

photos
The Kardashian-Jenners' Best Halloween Costumes

The family was gearing up for Halloween festivities with friends.

"We are doing a little Halloween get together before trick or treating," Kylie says in a video posted Oct. 31 to her Instagram Stories, showing off the various spooky treats she has lined up, "how cute are these."

Instagram

Scroll on for the Kardashian-Jenners' best Halloween costumes.

Instagram
Angel Baby

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took a family photo with daughter Stormi and their baby boy, all dressed as white angels for Halloween 2022.

TikTok
Cool as a Cucumber

Kendall Jenner wore a cucumber costume in 2022 to tease herself over her cucumber cutting skills, as seen on The Kardashians.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Sleek

Kim Kardashian dressed up as Mystique from X-Men for Halloween 2022.

Adrian Martin
Giddy Up

Kendall put a sexy spin on Toy Story's Jessie.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner

The star channeled the Bride of Frankenstein with a custom Jean Paul Gaultier mummy-style gown just before Halloween 2022.

Instagram
Halloween...But Make It Fashion

For her 2022 Halloween costume, Kylie Jenner dressed up as the Bride of Frankenstein and wore a Jean Paul Gaultier dress.

Greg Swales/@gregswalesart
Music Legends

"THE ICONS - AALIYAH, SADE, SNOOP, EAZY E," Kim Kardashian wrote alongside this 2022 photo of North West, Chicago West, Saint West and Psalm West.

Instagram
A True Romance

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dressed up as Patricia Arquette's Alabama Whitman and Christian Slater's Clarence Worley from the 1993 movie True Romance for Halloween 2021.

Instagram
What's Better Than One Costume? How About 2?

But these weren't the only costumes Kravis wore that year. The couple also impersonated Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen and gave their followers a glimpse at their looks on Instagram.

Instagram
A Nod to the '90s

Would Kourtney's kids miss out on the fun? As if! Penelope Disick went as Alicia Silverstone's Cher Horowitz from Clueless for her 2021 Halloween costume.

Instagram
A Marvel-ous Costume

Reign Disick was also prepared to save the day by slipping into his Spider-Man suit.

One, Two, Freddy's Coming for You

As for Mason Disick, he dressed as Freddy Krueger for a 2021 Halloween bash celebrating Kylie's Nightmare on Elm Street-themed cosmetics launch. 

Instagram
Daddy-Daughter Memories

Travis Scott, is that you? The rapper donned a Michael Myers mask for Halloween 2021 while his daughter Stormi Webster made a splash with her mermaid attire.

Instagram
Meow

In 2021, Kris Jenner shared a series of throwback photos that gave fans a look at the family's past Halloween costumes, like her simple (yet extremely chic!) cat costume.

Instagram
Wizard of Oz

The Kardashians definitely aren't in Kansas anymore.

Instagram
Kruella de Vil

Introducing Kruella Kardashian!

Instagram
'90s Pirates

Kylie and Kendall Jenner are an adorable crew in this throwback pic.

Instagram
Cheers!

The chicest pirate in all the seven seas.

Instagram
Nightmare Before Christmas

"This is Halloween #JackSkellington," Kris captioned her 2020 Instagram post.

Instagram
Overcoming Her Fear

Despite having a huge fear of spiders, Kim Kardashian and her family dressed as arachnids for Halloween 2020.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Looking Royal

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson joined daughter True for a historical costume in 2020. The now-exes dressed as Cleopatra and Mark Antony with True dressed as their little princess.

Instagram
Seeing Double

The dynamic duo nailed their Halloween costumes, which were inspired by their childhood get-ups. "Mood tonight," Kylie captioned her 2020 Instagram Story.

Instagram
Cool Cousins

After North West and Reign dressed as rock stars for Halloween in 2020, Kourtney wrote on Instagram "Rock n'Roll."

Instagram
It's Morphin' Time

For Halloween in 2020, Kylie and her friends dressed up as Power Rangers. Leading the charge as the red ranger was, of course, the lip kit mogul.

Instagram
Tiger King

A Tiger King family affair! For Halloween 2020, Kim dressed up as Carole Baskin, who found fame on the wild Netflix docuseries, while her BFF Jonathan Cheban was Joe Exotic and the West kids were adorable tigers. 

Instagram
Mother-Son Pic

Kris and Rob Kardashian were both dressed to the nines for this 2019 Halloween pic. Dream Kardashian's dad dressed as King Peppy and the famed momager was a skeleton.

She's Legally Blonde

"What, like it's hard?" For Halloween in 2019, Kim channeled Reese Witherspoon's character in Legally Blonde, Elle Woods.

Instagram
Met Gala Memories

Stormi! You look like mommy, baby! In 2019, Kylie had her daughter Stormi wear a version of her Met Gala gown.

Instagram
Vampira

Kourtney kept things classically spooky with her 2019 Vampira costume.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Oh, Cruella

In this 2019 snap, Khloe and True dressed as popular Disney characters.

photos
View More Photos From The Kardashian-Jenners' Best Halloween Costumes
