See Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Angelic Family Photo With Stormi and Baby Boy

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are serving up heavenly fashion.

The couple—accompanied by daughter Stormi, 4, and their baby boy, 8 months—shared their angelic costumes to Kylie's Instagram Stories for Halloween 2022, and the family affair is absolutely celestial.

And according to Kylie, it was all Stormi's idea. As she wrote on TikTok, "stormi said lets be angels."

Dressed in white from top to bottom, Kylie and her family pose for a mirror selfie as the 25-year-old snaps a photo of their coordinating outfits. The Kylie Cosmetics founder is clad in a skin-tight white dress accessorized with a pointy choker and a pair of angel wings. Meanwhile, Stormi matched her mom's vibe by wearing a white silk blouse and pearl necklaces. Her wings were drapped in white lace, while a fluffy halo headband completed her look.

The boys boys also kept in tune with the theme. Travis sported a white jacket and shirt with white pants, topped off with a beige hat. Their baby boy—whose updated name has not been announced after Kylie revealed in March 21 that it was no longer Wolf—is wearing a tiny pair of angel wings as he gently touches his dad's cheek.