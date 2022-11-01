2022 People's Choice Awards

Vote Now!

Dancing With the Stars: You Won’t Be Able to Unsee Charli D'Amelio Channeling The Exorcist

The Oct. 31 episode of Dancing With the Stars saw Charli D'Amelio perform an Exorcist-inspired spider walk to the delight of the ballroom and one contestant given a spooky send-off.

By Daniel Trainor Nov 01, 2022 2:58 AMTags
TVDancing With The StarsTyra BanksABCJordin SparksMark BallasDerek HoughJersey ShoreHalloweenCelebritiesCarrie Ann InabaArtem ChigvintsevCharli D'Amelio
Watch: Gabby Windey Dishes on Fiance Erich Schwer's DWTS Support

Spooky season hit the dancefloor with a few tricks and plenty of treats. 

The Oct. 31 Halloween-themed episode of Dancing With the Stars saw Charli D'Amelio spider walk her way to the top of the leaderboard with partner Mark Ballas. After their individual dance and team dance scores were combined—featuring an impressive Exorcist-inspired move from Charli during their Argentine tango routine—she and Mark earned a final score of 78 points.

But they weren't alone.

After landing in the bottom two last week, Trevor Donovan and partner Emma Slater bounced back and also earned a combined total of 78 points, good for a tie at the top of the standings.

Things weren't so rosy for Charli's mom Heidi D'Amelio and her partner Artem Chigvintsev. For the second time in three weeks, they found themselves in the bottom two, this time alongside Jordin Sparks and her partner Brandon Armstrong.  

When it came time for the judges to vote, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli voted to save Jordin and Brandon, while Carrie Ann Inaba voted to save Heidi and Artem—leaving the final decision in the hands of senior judge Len Goodman.

photos
Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast

Ultimately, Len voted to save Heidi and Artem and the couple narrowly avoided elimination again.

"Thank you guys for inviting me into your world," Jordin said after being eliminated. "It's crazy, but I love it. I can't wait to keep doing more, actually."

Disney

Check out Dancing With the Stars when it returns for '90s Night on Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT live on Disney+.

For a full DWTS scoreboard update, keep scrolling!

Trending Stories

1

See Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Family Photo With Stormi and Son

2

K-Pop Singer Lee Ji-han Dead at 24 in Seoul Crowd Crush Tragedy

3

See Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Son Theo on First Halloween

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas

Week 1: 32 points
Week 2: 32 points
Week 3: 33 points
Week 4: 36 points
Week 5: 39 points
Week 6: 38 points
Week 7: 50 points
Week 8: 78 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 30 points
Week 3: 27 points
Week 4: 28 points
Week 5: 32 points
Week 6: 32 points
Week 7: 42 points
Week 8: 78 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

Week 1: 29 points
Week 2: 32 points
Week 3: 33 points
Week 4: 36 points
Week 5: 37 points
Week 6: 40 points
Week 7: 44 points
Week 8: 76 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

Week 1: 27 points
Week 2: 29 points
Week 3: 31 points
Week 4: 29 points
Week 5: 34 points
Week 6: 32 points
Week 7: 43 points
Week 8: 73 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

Week 1: 28 points
Week 2: 28 points
Week 3: 30 points
Week 4: 32 points
Week 5: 32 points
Week 6: 35 points
Week 7: 45 points
Week 8: 73 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 28 points
Week 2: 32 points
Week 3: 33 points
Week 4: 36 points
Week 5: 36 points
Week 6: 40 points
Week 7: 46 points
Week 8: 71 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev

Week 1: 24 points
Week 2: 28 points
Week 3: 32 points
Week 4: 34 points
Week 5: 36 points
Week 6: 33 points
Week 7: 46 points
Week 8: 70 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki

Week 1: 17 points
Week 2: 27 points
Week 3: 23 points
Week 4: 29 points
Week 5: 32 points
Week 6: 28 points
Week 7: 36 points
Week 8: 63 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong

Week 1: 26 points
Week 2: 27 points
Week 3: 29 points
Week 4: 34 points
Week 5: 33 points
Week 6: 35 points
Week 7: 43 points
Week 8: 69 points (Eliminated)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 25 points
Week 3: 26 points
Week 4: 31 points
Week 5: 29 points
Week 6: 32 points
Week 7: 41 points (Eliminated)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach

Week 1: 23 points
Week 2: 24 points
Week 3: 29 points
Week 4: 28 points
Week 5: 34 points
Week 6: 32 points (Eliminated)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Selma Blair and Sasha Farber

Week 1: 28 points
Week 2: 28 points
Week 3: 28 points
Week 4: 32 points
Week 5: 40 points (Announced forced exit from competition)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 26 points
Week 3: 25 points
Week 4: 25 points (Eliminated)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 21 points
Week 3: 24 points (Eliminated)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 23 points (Eliminated)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd

Week 1: 18 points (Eliminated)

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

See Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Family Photo With Stormi and Son

2

K-Pop Singer Lee Ji-han Dead at 24 in Seoul Crowd Crush Tragedy

3

See Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Son Theo on First Halloween

4

Kim Kardashian Mistakenly Went to Tracee Ellis Ross’ Dinner in Costume

5

Heidi Klum's Jaw-Dropping Costumes Prove She's the Queen of Halloween