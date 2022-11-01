Dancing With the Stars: You Won’t Be Able to Unsee Charli D'Amelio Channeling The Exorcist

Watch : Gabby Windey Dishes on Fiance Erich Schwer's DWTS Support

Spooky season hit the dancefloor with a few tricks and plenty of treats.

The Oct. 31 Halloween-themed episode of Dancing With the Stars saw Charli D'Amelio spider walk her way to the top of the leaderboard with partner Mark Ballas. After their individual dance and team dance scores were combined—featuring an impressive Exorcist-inspired move from Charli during their Argentine tango routine—she and Mark earned a final score of 78 points.

But they weren't alone.

After landing in the bottom two last week, Trevor Donovan and partner Emma Slater bounced back and also earned a combined total of 78 points, good for a tie at the top of the standings.

Things weren't so rosy for Charli's mom Heidi D'Amelio and her partner Artem Chigvintsev. For the second time in three weeks, they found themselves in the bottom two, this time alongside Jordin Sparks and her partner Brandon Armstrong.

When it came time for the judges to vote, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli voted to save Jordin and Brandon, while Carrie Ann Inaba voted to save Heidi and Artem—leaving the final decision in the hands of senior judge Len Goodman.