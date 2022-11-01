14 Books to Add to Your Reading List in November

Watch : Matthew Perry Reveals He Spent $9 Million to Get Sober

It's going to be a November to remember for book lovers.

This month is jampacked with highly anticipated new releases, including Matthew Perry's long-awaited memoir in which the Friends star details his decades-long battle with addiction and shares behind-the-scenes secrets from the set of the iconic NBC sitcom. Plus, Gilmore Girls' Lauren Graham is back with another collection of essays as quick-witted and endearing as her beloved character Lorelai. Oy with the laughs!

If thrillers are more your thing, Lisa Unger and Holly Jackson's latest novels are sure to keep you up at night, while we've also got the perfect recommendations for any rom-com fan. Finally, a new YA book gives Little Women a delightfully modern update and Rainbow Rowell is delivering her her first-ever compilation of short stories.

Oh, and have we mentioned all of our picks would make a great gift for anyone on your nice list this holiday season? (Yes, it's totally OK to include yourself.)