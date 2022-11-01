2022 People's Choice Awards

See Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock Carve Pumpkins With Viral TikTok Hacks

Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock celebrated Halloween by following Barbara Costello's one-of-a-kind pumpkin carving tutorial.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Nov 01, 2022 1:03 AM
Sandra BullockJennifer AnistonHalloweenCelebrities
Watch: Daytime TV's Biggest Hosts Transform for Halloween 2022

The one where they make jack-o'-lanterns.

Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock are taking Halloween pumpkin carving to the next level, thanks to lifestyle guru Barbara Costello's handy advice. After Barbara, who goes by "Brunch With Babs" on social media, posted a pumpkin carving tutorial on TikTok, the Friends actress decided to take her up on it.

In a video posted Oct. 31 to Jennifer's Instagram, the 53-year-old is seen turning the pumpkin upside down and drawing a circle with a red dry erase marker. She cuts out the bottom to reveal gooey pumpkin seeds, and afterwards suits up for the next step.

"For this next portion, we're going to have to put on some goggles," Jennifer says. "Just for safety."

She then whips out an electric hand mixer, scrapping the whisks alongside the pumpkin to remove the seeds. The next step in the process is to design the pumpkin's face, and Jennifer diligently follows Babs' hack as she grabs uses a mallet to hammer cookie cutters into the pumpkin to create perfect shapes.

photos
Stars Celebrate Halloween 2022

As Jennifer rubs vaseline on the pumpkin's design—which Babs said helps the pumpkin last longer in her original TikTok—she adds, "This is just what I'm told, guys."

The last step in the process is to add cinnamon to the inside of the pumpkin, which Sandra explains with a wink, "the cinnamon will remove the smell from the hole."

"Nerding out over my new pumpkin carving life hack," Jennifer captioned her post, tagging Babs in the video. "Special thanks to my friends for indulging me. Happy Halloween everybody!!"

Keeping scrolling to see more celebs celebrating Halloween.

Instagram
Olivia Munn

Her and John Mulaney's son Malcolm dressed up as her mom, Kim Munn, complete with a black wig.

Instagram
Lea Michele

Her son Ever went as a surgeon (more specifically, Grey's Anatomy's McDreamy).

Instagram
Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop founder rocked a Winnie the Pooh look.

Instagram
Billie Eilish

The singer showed off her fake blood on her Instagram Story.

TikTok
Kendall Jenner

Kendall made fun of her own #cukegate episode of The Kardashians by dressing as a cucumber.

Instagram
Nick Viall & Natalie Joy

"We have our differences but we make it work," The Bachelor star joked on Instagram

Instagram
James Charles

"This is what dreams are made of," the YouTube star wrote on Instagram when channeling Lizzie McGuire. 

BACKGRID
Sean "Diddy" Combs

Holy smokes, Batman! Diddy dressed up as the Joker.

Instagram
Blake Gray

"The first rule of fight club is..," Blake wrote online, "you do not talk about fight club." 

Instagram
Cassie & Alex Fine

The singer and her husband Alex Fine drew inspiration from another couple, Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton

Instagram
Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian

The Kardashians stars looked frighteningly good as Chucky and his Bride for the spooky day.

Instagram
Mindy Kaling

"Can you guess who I am for Halloween this year?" the actress wrote on Instagram

Dimitri Halkidis Photography/Otero
Jonathan Bennett

The Mean Girls star hosted Boo2Bullying's 4th Annual BOO BALL Halloween Fundraising Gala at SLS Hotel Beverly Hills. 

Instagram
Abby De La Rosa

Pregnant Abby De La Rosa and her 16-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, who she shares with Nick Cannon, dressed up as characters from The Wizard Of Oz.

Instagram
Ryan Seacrest

The On-Air With Ryan Seacrest radio host makes one perfect Harry Styles. 

Instagram
Mariska Hargitay

"Happy Halloween," the Law & Order: SVU star wrote. "#IPaintFlowersSoTheyWillNotDie #FridaKahlo #FemaleArtist #Realism #CelebrateTheArts #InnerStrength #OutfitOne." 

"Tamron Hall" Show
Tamron Hall

The talk show host took us under the sea for Halloween when she dressed up as Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

Chris Millard/Warner Bros.
Jennifer Hudson

La la la la la la! Jennifer Hudson stepped into the shoes of the iconic Sister Mary Clarence from Sister Act (played by none other than Whoopi Goldberg).

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Today Show Cast

The Today show cast went all out when it came to celebrating Halloween with a Las Vegas theme.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Hoda Kotb

As a treat, Hoda showed off had quite a few tricks up her sleeve as a Cirque du Soleil performer.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Sheinelle Jones

The journalist shined as a Las Vegas showgirl for the spooky occasion.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb

The Today show hosts soared to new heights as Cirque du Soleil performers.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Willie Geist

The audience was all shook up when Willie hit the stage as Elvis Presley.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Craig Melvin

The broadcaster channeled his inner champ when he dressed up as Muhammad Ali.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Jenna Bush Hager

The Today host show proved she could bring out her in powerhouse as the legendary Celine Dion. And that's the way it is.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Peter Alexander & Kristen Welker

Peter and Kristen said "yes" to channeling newlywed couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Alffeck for Halloween.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Carson Daly

The TV host dressed up as legendary magician David Copperfield.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Dylan Dreyer

The meteorologist surely brought the magic when she dressed up as Adelaide Herrmann.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Al Roker

The weatherman impressed viewers when he hit the stage as Sammy Davis Jr.

Instagram
Donald Faison's Daughter Wilder

The 7-year-old paid homage to her dad's 1995 movie Clueless and channeled Stacey Dash's character Dionne Davenport for her Halloween costume.

photos
View More Photos From Stars Celebrate Halloween 2022
