See Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock Carve Pumpkins With Viral TikTok Hacks

The one where they make jack-o'-lanterns.
Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock are taking Halloween pumpkin carving to the next level, thanks to lifestyle guru Barbara Costello's handy advice. After Barbara, who goes by "Brunch With Babs" on social media, posted a pumpkin carving tutorial on TikTok, the Friends actress decided to take her up on it.
In a video posted Oct. 31 to Jennifer's Instagram, the 53-year-old is seen turning the pumpkin upside down and drawing a circle with a red dry erase marker. She cuts out the bottom to reveal gooey pumpkin seeds, and afterwards suits up for the next step.
"For this next portion, we're going to have to put on some goggles," Jennifer says. "Just for safety."
She then whips out an electric hand mixer, scrapping the whisks alongside the pumpkin to remove the seeds. The next step in the process is to design the pumpkin's face, and Jennifer diligently follows Babs' hack as she grabs uses a mallet to hammer cookie cutters into the pumpkin to create perfect shapes.
As Jennifer rubs vaseline on the pumpkin's design—which Babs said helps the pumpkin last longer in her original TikTok—she adds, "This is just what I'm told, guys."
The last step in the process is to add cinnamon to the inside of the pumpkin, which Sandra explains with a wink, "the cinnamon will remove the smell from the hole."
"Nerding out over my new pumpkin carving life hack," Jennifer captioned her post, tagging Babs in the video. "Special thanks to my friends for indulging me. Happy Halloween everybody!!"
