See Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock Carve Pumpkins With Viral TikTok Hacks

Watch : Daytime TV's Biggest Hosts Transform for Halloween 2022

The one where they make jack-o'-lanterns.

Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock are taking Halloween pumpkin carving to the next level, thanks to lifestyle guru Barbara Costello's handy advice. After Barbara, who goes by "Brunch With Babs" on social media, posted a pumpkin carving tutorial on TikTok, the Friends actress decided to take her up on it.

In a video posted Oct. 31 to Jennifer's Instagram, the 53-year-old is seen turning the pumpkin upside down and drawing a circle with a red dry erase marker. She cuts out the bottom to reveal gooey pumpkin seeds, and afterwards suits up for the next step.

"For this next portion, we're going to have to put on some goggles," Jennifer says. "Just for safety."

She then whips out an electric hand mixer, scrapping the whisks alongside the pumpkin to remove the seeds. The next step in the process is to design the pumpkin's face, and Jennifer diligently follows Babs' hack as she grabs uses a mallet to hammer cookie cutters into the pumpkin to create perfect shapes.