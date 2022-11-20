All the Times Taylor Swift Lived Out Her Wildest Dreams at American Music Awards

Watch : Taylor Swift Announces 2023 ERAS TOUR

Miss Americana? More like Miss American Music Awards.

Ever since making her debut at the annual music awards show 15 years ago, Taylor Swift has amassed quite the AMAs collection. In fact, the pop star is the most decorated artist with a total of 34 wins, including six Artist of the Year trophies and a Dick Clark Award for Excellence. She is also the first—and currently only—woman to be awarded the AMA for Artist of the Decade.

Now, with six nominations heading into this year's ceremony on Nov. 20, Taylor is looking to add to her already-impressive collection.

But, as the singer pointed out during the 2009 AMAs, "Music has never been ultimately about competition."

Over the years, Taylor has also delivered a number of enchanting performances at the show. Whether she's setting the stage ablaze during a pyrotechnics-filled rendition of "Blank Space" or singing a medley of her greatest hits alongside pals Camila Cabello and Halsey, Taylor has proven that she's absolutely fearless when it comes to dominating the stage.