All the Times Taylor Swift Lived Out Her Wildest Dreams at American Music Awards

With 34 trophies under her red scarf, Taylor Swift currently holds the record as the artist with the most American Music Awards. Relive her most memorable AMAs moments ahead of this year's show.

Miss Americana? More like Miss American Music Awards.

Ever since making her debut at the annual music awards show 15 years ago, Taylor Swift has amassed quite the AMAs collection. In fact, the pop star is the most decorated artist with a total of 34 wins, including six Artist of the Year trophies and a Dick Clark Award for Excellence. She is also the first—and currently only—woman to be awarded the AMA for Artist of the Decade.

Now, with six nominations heading into this year's ceremony on Nov. 20, Taylor is looking to add to her already-impressive collection.

But, as the singer pointed out during the 2009 AMAs, "Music has never been ultimately about competition."

Over the years, Taylor has also delivered a number of enchanting performances at the show. Whether she's setting the stage ablaze during a pyrotechnics-filled rendition of "Blank Space" or singing a medley of her greatest hits alongside pals Camila Cabello and Halsey, Taylor has proven that she's absolutely fearless when it comes to dominating the stage.

Keep scrolling to relive her most memorable moments at the AMAs.

Michael Caulfield/WireImage
First Appearance

Taylor Swift first graced the American Music Awards stage during the 2007 ceremony, presenting an award with rapper Fabulous.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images for AMA
Musical Debut

The singer made her musical debut at the AMAs with a moving performance of her 2008 hit "White Horse."

Vince Bucci/Getty Images for AMA
First Win

Taylor won her very first AMA during the 2008 show, beating out Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire for the title of Favorite Country Female Artist.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AMA
Party with Miley

There was plenty of partying at the 2008 AMAs! Fresh off her first-ever win, the then-18-year-old also celebrated Miley Cyrus' 16th birthday backstage alongside the Hannah Montana alum's mom Tish Cyrus, Jordin Sparks, Julianne Hough and Ashley Tisdale.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Artist of the Year

Taylor couldn't attend the 2009 ceremony in person due to her Fearless Tour but she ended up taking home five awards, including Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist, Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist and Artist of the Year. 

Lester Cohen/WireImage
Going Back

In 2010, the pop star sang a chilling rendition of her Speak Now smash, "Back to December." To cap it all off the performance, Taylor gave a sweet nod to OneRepublic's "Apologize" by interpolating its chorus into her song.

Lester Cohen/WireImage
Country Strong

Taylor was named Favorite Country Female Artist for the third year in a row at the 2010 ceremony.

Lester Cohen/Jeff Kravitz/AMA2011/FilmMagic)
Girl Gang

Even before her 1989 era, Taylor was already tight with her squad. At the 2011 AMAs, she was spotted having some fun with pals Selena Gomez, Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry in the audience.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Armful of Awards

Taylor didn't have a hand to spare after tying Adele for most wins of the night during the 2011 ceremony, juggling to carry three trophies as she walked into the press room backstage.

Alexandra Wyman/AMA2012/FilmMagic
No Troubles Here

At the 2012 ceremony, Taylor stole the show with a rendition of "I Knew You Were Trouble." The musical number featured a mid-performance wardrobe change from a long white gown to red-and-gold number with a black taffeta skirt.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Another One

Seeing a trend here? Taylor won her fifth consecutive award for Favorite Country Female Artist in 2012.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Big Winner

Taylor walked away with all but one of the five awards she was nominated for at the 2013 AMAs. With four new trophies in hand, she was the night's biggest winner.

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2014/FilmMagic
Incredible Things

The singer kicked off the 2014 AMAs with an explosive performance of "Blank Space" complete with pyrotechnics and multiple set changes.

Kevin Mazur/AMA2014/WireImage
Squad Up

There was no bad blood in the audience at the 2015 show as Taylor danced with her squad of friends, including Karlie Kloss and Lorde.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Excellent Night

Taylor was honored with the first-ever Dick Clark Award for Excellence at the 2015 show. 

John Shearer/Getty Images For dcp
Mirrorball

After a three-year hiatus from the AMAs, Taylor made her sparkling return in 2018 by rocking a silver Balmain design.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp
Light Me Up

She opened the 2018 show with a moody performance of "I Did Something Bad" off her Reputation album.

Rich Fury/AMA2018/Getty Images For dcp
End Game

At the end of the night, Taylor added four new awards—including Tour of the Year and Artist of the Year—to her already-massive AMAs collection.

Image Group LA via Getty Images
Making History

In 2019, Taylor became the woman to win the AMA for Artist of the Decade. To commemorate the occasion, she performed a medley of her hits that included "Love Story," "The Man" and "Lover."

JC Olivera/Getty Images
Can't Stop, Won't Stop

She was also joined onstage by Camila Cabello and Halsey during her rendition of "Shake It Off."

Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp
Most Decorated

After nabbing six statuettes at the 2019 ceremony, Taylor became most awarded artist in the AMAs history with a total of 29 wins.

YouTube
Hard at Work

Amid the pandemic, Taylor skipped attending the 2020 ceremony in-person and chose to accept her three awards—including another Artist of the Year—from the comfort of her recording space. "The reason I'm not there tonight is I'm actually re-recording of all my old music, in the studio where we originally recorded it," she said during her acceptance speech. " It's been amazing."

ABC via Getty Images
Taylor Forever

The artist extended her AMAs record when she (virtually) collected two more awards at the 2021 ceremony, bringing her overall total to 34 wins.

