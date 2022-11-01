Keke Palmer Shares What Type of Mom She Wants to Be One Day

Watch : Keke Palmer READY to Be on Abbott Elementary

If Keke Palmer one day has a proud family of her own, she'll know just who to turn to for advice.

The actress exclusively told E! News how her relationship with her mom Sharon Palmer—who has lent a hand on Keke's new podcast Baby, this is Keke Palmer—has influenced the dynamic she'd like to have with her future kids one day.

As Keke explained, she has learned that parenthood is all about "being able to talk to my kids and to be able to inspire them and encourage them."

"And also, just strap them with the things that they need to be even better than I could have even imagined," she said. "I want them to have more than what I have, and I want them to know more than me."

Keke continued by saying that, when the time comes, she would want to "create a place for us to have conversations, for them to talk to me, for them to feel like I'm there and I accept them, but then also to provide them as much as I can—and to keep them grounded, too."