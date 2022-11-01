2022 People's Choice Awards

The View Dresses a Child as Will Smith’s Oscars Slap for Halloween

During the The View's annual Halloween-themed episode, several kids sported costumes inspired by the year's "hottest topics," including Will Smith's infamous slap at the 2022 Oscars.

Will Smith's Oscars slap is still haunting audiences.

On the Oct. 31 episode of The View, a child sported a controversial Halloween look inspired by the viral moment. In a segment titled,"Boo Are You Wearing?" introduced by host Sarah Haines, several kids were paraded out on set wearing "costumes inspired by this year's hottest topics" that included both "horror stories and shocking moments" ranging from pop culture to the political realm.

One young model showed off head-to-toe gold bodysuit with a red handprint painted over their cheek, referencing the incident where Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Academy Awards in March after the comedian made a joke at the expense of Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia. 

(Smith later issued an apology on social media, calling his behavior "unacceptable and inexcusable" before condemning "violence in all of its forms" as "poisonous and destructive.")

"We do not want to endorse violence of any kind, but we couldn't help but talk about one of the hottest hot topics this year," the talk show's wardrobe supervisor Ashley Alderfer Kaufman told the audience as the child posed before the hosts. "So, we have our interpretation, we have an Oscars statue, we call this 'The Oscars Slap,' and he has a red face paint on the statue."

Other newsworthy looks were inspired was by the raid on former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago as well as inflation, the leaked photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the set of the upcoming Barbie movie, the discontinuing of Choco Tacos and Dr. Oz's viral grocery shopping trip.

ABC

Some viewers seemed to take issue with The View's headline-inspired fashion show, expressing their displeasure in the comments section of the show's YouTube video.

"Honestly this was kinda creepy, and not in that good Halloween way," one fan commented, while another "This segment was cringe worthy." Some also pointed out that the child in the Oscar costume looked particularly unhappy and uncomfortable during the bit.

However, others found the costumes to be "hilarious," with one fan commenting, "All in good fun. Don't take this too seriously people, they were went to make us laugh, that is all."

