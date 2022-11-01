The View Dresses a Child as Will Smith’s Oscars Slap for Halloween

Watch : Will Smith's Apology Video: 5 Biggest Bombshells

Will Smith's Oscars slap is still haunting audiences.

On the Oct. 31 episode of The View, a child sported a controversial Halloween look inspired by the viral moment. In a segment titled,"Boo Are You Wearing?" introduced by host Sarah Haines, several kids were paraded out on set wearing "costumes inspired by this year's hottest topics" that included both "horror stories and shocking moments" ranging from pop culture to the political realm.

One young model showed off head-to-toe gold bodysuit with a red handprint painted over their cheek, referencing the incident where Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Academy Awards in March after the comedian made a joke at the expense of Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia.

(Smith later issued an apology on social media, calling his behavior "unacceptable and inexcusable" before condemning "violence in all of its forms" as "poisonous and destructive.")

"We do not want to endorse violence of any kind, but we couldn't help but talk about one of the hottest hot topics this year," the talk show's wardrobe supervisor Ashley Alderfer Kaufman told the audience as the child posed before the hosts. "So, we have our interpretation, we have an Oscars statue, we call this 'The Oscars Slap,' and he has a red face paint on the statue."