20 Affordable Amazon Products That Will Make Traveling Less Stressful

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're headed back after visiting family for the holidays or going on another trip, we've got all the essentials and more to help you make the entire travel experience smoother. Being prepared for anything that might potentially go wrong can save you from a lot of headaches on your trip, especially since the big crowds and lines are stressful enough. We've rounded up some affordable problem solving products on Amazon that can make traveling go a lot easier.
For example, one travel must-have that can save you a lot of time and stress is a portable luggage scale. For many airlines, overweight baggage fees can cost you around $200. Not to mention, all the time it might take for you to get rid of items in the airport just to stay within the weight limit. That's where a portable luggage scale, like this top-rated $11 scale, comes in. While you're packing to go home, you can use this handheld scale, which many reviewers say is super accurate, to make sure your baggage isn't overweight.
We've curated up a few other problem-solving products you'll want to pack for your upcoming trip that won't break the bank. Check those out below.
Zoppen Multi-Purpose Rfid Blocking Passport Holder Travel Wallet
Where's my passport? My boarding pass? Did I put them in my carry-on? Did I drop it while I was unloading my luggage? With all the hectic hustle and bustle of the airport environment, especially post-holiday season, there's no worse feeling than trying to rummage through your belongings hurriedly to find your boarding pass and ID while the people behind you in line are glaring at you (OK, maybe that part is more in my head). Keep calm and stay organized with this multi-purpose travel wallet that includes compartments for your passport, boarding pass, credit cards, IDs, cell phone and more.
Physix Gear Sport Compression Socks for Men & Women
If you have a long flight coming up, your legs will thank you for investing in these moisture-wicking compression socks. The breathable material and snug support will help reduce swelling resulting from being up in the air, and you'll feel ready to be up and at it once you land.
One Amazon reviewer wrote, "Used for an 11 hr flight. Very comfortable in comparison to the MANY other brands I've had and zero leg/feet swelling for the first time on that same long haul flight."
Perilogics Universal In-Flight Airplane Phone Holder Mount
If your plane doesn't come with options for in-flight entertainment, do yourself (and your neck) a favor by adding this hands-free phone mount to your cart. Simply attach it to the top of your seat-back tray and put on your favorite show or movie— time will fly by.
EarPlanes Earplugs
With lots of families (with babies and children) traveling back home after the winter holidays, there's inevitably bound to be a lot of noise on any flight you take, which can make it nearly impossible to get some valuable shut-eye while you're up in the air. That's where these nifty earplugs come in.
They're specially designed for in-flight ear discomfort; according to the brand, the earplugs not only reduce noise and air pressure discomfort, but they also prevent ear pain and popping during take-off and landing. They've been tested by U.S. Navy pilots and approved by flight attendants, too, so you know they're reliable.
Travelrest 4-in-1 Premier Class Travel Blanket
Stay warm and cozy during the entire duration of your travel with this 4-in-1 travel blanket that features a zipped pocket for glasses and can also be used for head, neck and lumbar support. It's light and compact, and it can be attached to a roller bag or purse for easy carrying. It comes in two sizes and is machine washable.
Haven Toothbrush Cover
When you pack your toothbrush, it's hard to find a nice, compact and clean spot for it in your makeup bag, and its awkward shape makes it difficult to pack securely without it being flung here and there while traveling. If you're worried about your toothbrush getting all nasty and gross, this toothbrush cover is here to remedy that! Simply snap these protectors over your brush and pack it with the rest of your toiletries without having to worry about whether the brush is coming into contact with anything.
Clear TSA-Approved 3-1-1 Travel Toiletry Bag
Getting through the TSA line is already stressful enough without also factoring in the immense lines of people who are returning from winter holiday. If you want to go through the process with minimal stress, awkwardness and discomfort, this TSA-approved toiletry bag is a must-have. The bag is transparent that allows you and TSA to identify the contents easily, and it can be easily stored and taken out of your bag so you don't have to stressfully rummage through trying to find everything while also taking off your jacket, shoes, belt, etc.
Kiseer Mini Portable Travel Soap Paper Sheets
This 4-pack set of portable soap sheets are sure to come in handy the next time you find yourself on a train or rest stop and you come face-to-face with the horror of having no soap to wash your hands with after making a trip to the loo. They come in adorable packaging, and reviewers note that the scent is pleasant but not overpowering.
Bagail 8-Set Packing Cubes
Keeping your suitcase organized and knowing exactly where everything is can help you feel like you're on top of everything. These premium packing cubes from Amazon come in over 10 colors, and you get a set of 8 for just over $25. They're practical, cute and affordable!
Bcozzy Neck Pillow for Travel
Whether you're going on a three-hour road trip or a cross-country flight, this best-selling neck pillow is a must. It was made to provide double support to your head, neck, and chin, making it much easier to get some rest while you're traveling. This has over 24,000 five-star reviews and numerous reviewers say it's the most supportive travel pillow they've ever used.
Tide To Go Instant Stain Remover Liquid Pens
So you brought a new dress to wear to your friend's wedding and you accidentally spilled some sauce on it before pictures were taken. That's where Tide To Go comes in. These handy pens are a must-have for your purse whether you're traveling or not. They can work on ketchup, BBQ sauce, coffee, wine, tea and so on. You may not always need it, but it doesn't hurt to have one with you just in case an accidental spill happens.
Valourgo TSA Approved Travel Bottles for Toiletries
Bring your must-have beauty and skincare products with you in these leak-proof containers with over 5,000 five-star reviews. According to Amazon reviews, these containers are flight attendant-approved! As one wrote, "I am a flight attendant and have used these in my toiletry bag for nearly a year and have had ZERO leak issues. The caps look slightly crooked when screwed on but it does not cause leaking. I love having the different colors so I know what I'm grabbing."
Etekcity Handheld Digital Luggage Scale
Traveling can already be pretty costly, so there's nothing more stressful than being told you have to pay an extra $200 in overweight baggage fees. That's where this handheld digital luggage scale comes in. It features a "high-accuracy sensor" that can weigh bags up to 110 pounds. It was made to be super easy to use — all you have to do is hook it onto your suitcase, lift it up and the scale will read it and automatically lock onto the weight. You can get this in red, blue or green for just $11, or you can get a two pack for $20.
Body Glide Original Anti-Chafe Balm
Another solution to the irritating chafing problem is Body Glide's Original Anti-Chafe Balm. This $11 balm with over 21,000 five-star reviews is a total game changer. Just apply where you normally chafe to prevent discomfort and skin reactions including your inner thighs, under arms and chest. It's one product you'll never want to travel without.
Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics
Unfortunately, all the stress and anxiety from traveling can make you much more prone to breakouts, which isn't exactly ideal whether you're returning home from winter holidays or going on a big trip with your family. But you won't have to worry about your blemishes showing up in your vacation photos if you pack these cult-fave pimple patches in your suitcase. The brand says they will improve the look of your pimples overnight, and they have over 110,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
iWalk Small Portable Charger for iPhone
Nothing will ruin your day while waiting at the airport or traveling more than a dead phone battery. If you're in need of a solid option, this portable iPhone charger is a great due to its size. In fact, it's the size of a standard lipstick so it won't take up too much room in your purse. It has over 18,000 five-star reviews and one shopper even called it the "holy grail" of phone chargers.
Narwey Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag
Keep your toiletries nice and neat in this sleek cosmetic bag from Amazon. It features a built-in metal hook so you can hang this anywhere for easy access. Plus, it help save on counter space, which can be useful when you're staying at a hotel. There are a ton of compartments to fit everything you need. There are also several colors and patterns to choose from. These have over 11,000 five-star reviews, and shoppers appreciate how it can hold a ton without being bulky. It makes packing a lot easier.
Dr. Frederick's Original Better Blister Bandages
If you'll be walking around all day, Dr. Frederick's Original Better Blister Bandages pack is a must-pack. No longer will a blister make you feel uncomfortable and ruin your fun. It has over 6,000 five-star reviews, and numerous shoppers say they're way better than just using Band-Aids.
Baleaf Women's Fleece Lined Pants
Keep warm during your travels with these fleece-lined pants that are water resistant and thermal. Whether you're hiking, camping, traveling long distances or anything in between, these joggers will keep you toasty and comfortable.
4 Pairs Women's Winter Touch Screen Gloves
Chillier days call for warmer outfits and accessories, especially when it comes to traveling. You can get this pack of four winter gloves that are super convenient because of the touch screen fingertip feature.
