TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Responds to Caitlyn Jenner’s “Ridicule” and Misgendering

TikToker Dylan Mulvaney is sending a message to fellow trans woman Caitlyn Jenner.
The social media star responded to a series of tweets from Jenner's account on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27, which criticized Mulvaney's May TikTok where she spoke on normalizing "women having bulges."
Mulvaney was prompted to make the video after experiencing people stare at her crotch while she was shopping. "Normalize the bulge. We are normalizing the bulge," Mulvaney says in the video. "Women can have bulges, and that's OK."
Jenner denounced Mulvaney's video, writing on Twitter on Oct. 26, "Let's not ‘normalize' any of what this person is doing. This is absurdity!" Another tweet from Jenner's account also misgendered Mulvaney, adding, "He is talking about his penis!"
Mulvaney fired back at Jenner's tweets in an Oct. 30 TikTok, stating her surprise at seeing such comments from another trans woman.
"We are two of the most privileged trans women in America at the moment and with that comes a lot of responsibility," Mulvaney said. "Although we have very different views on most things, a few days ago I probably would have still been willing to sit down with you and try to connect with you in some way because I automatically have a lot of respect for you as a fellow trans woman."
She added, "but then you decided to ridicule me very publicly."
Jenner addressed the misgendering in a tweet on Oct. 31, stating, "Someone on my team called Dylan ‘he' that is what was regretted and has been handled internally." A representative for Jenner told the Washington Examiner on Oct. 31 that an "individual on Ms. Jenner's team haphazardly misgendered Dylan" in the Oct. 26 tweet, and that the team was taking "appropriate actions to rectify the situation internally." However, the statement said, "Ms. Jenner has no further comment on the matter and stands by her statements, otherwise."
Jenner also tweeted that she doesn't support "normalizing exposing your genitals in a public way and a public place," but the TikToker clarified that is not what happened.
"Girl, you're making me sound like I'm some creepy flasher exposing myself," Mulvaney said. "I was wearing perfectly normal shorts at a mall."
Mulvaney added that she made the original TikTok as a way to positively talk about her body after an "embarrassing" experience, but that Jenner's comments have turned the message "into something really ugly."
"Now that I think about it, I don't think I have interest in getting to know you because the way you use your platform to publicly degrade me, it told me everything I needed to know about you," Mulvaney said. "A trans person invalidating another trans person's transness is pretty evil in my eyes."
As for Jenner, she tweeted on Oct. 30 about receiving threats amid the controversy. "I have never received more death threats, death threats to my team, nasty hate mail than this week," the reality star wrote. "It is all from the so called ‘inclusive' lgbt community. I am so disgusted by the hateful individuals threatening my life for giving my opinions on news topics of the day."