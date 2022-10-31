2022 People's Choice Awards

Vote Now!

Will Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Have More Kids? She Says…

One month after Hilaria Baldwin welcomed daughter Ilaria—her seventh child—with husband Alec Badwin, the former yoga instructor shared whether she plans on expanding her family further.

By Ashley Joy Parker Oct 31, 2022 11:23 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesAlec BaldwinCeleb KidsCelebritiesHilaria Baldwin
Watch: Hilaria Baldwin Claims "Fluid" Culture After Heritage Scandal

The Baldwin brood may be done growing.

After welcoming baby No. 7 with husband Alec Baldwin last month, Hilaria Baldwin said she is done having kids. Well, at least she thinks so.

"I would have said before, definitely done," the 38-year-old told Us Weekly. "Seven kids in, I feel like I am, but it's Alec and me—so, time will tell."

The couple—who have been married since 2012—share Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 20 months, and daughter Ilaria, who was born on Sept. 22. (The 30 Rock alum, 64, is also dad to Ireland Baldwin, 26, who he shares with ex Kim Basinger.)

Despite the newborn's arrival, Hilaria confessed that things haven't changed much with the busy Baldwin family. "I have to say that once I passed three kids, I just embraced the chaos," she explained. "We have a wild and super fun house. Always something going on."

photos
2022 Celebrity Babies

While Hilaria loves having a full house, she previously admitted it can be a challenge juggling the needs of all seven kids and fighting off her mom guilt.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

"I am trying to balance new mom again, with breastfeeding, healing, and hustling to make sure all my children feel that I am there to be the best mama I can be," she wrote on her Sept. 26 Instagram Story, accompanied by a selfie of her with children Eduardo and Lucia. "Am I getting it right? Def not all the time. Mama Guilt? Obviously."

The Witches Anonymous podcast host added, "Emotions: all over the place. 7th Time around, I know this is a process."

Trending Stories

1

K-Pop Singer Lee Ji-han Dead at 24 in Seoul Crowd Crush Tragedy

2

Kim Kardashian Mistakenly Went to Tracee Ellis Ross’ Dinner in Costume

3

Heidi Klum's Jaw-Dropping Costumes Prove She's the Queen of Halloween

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

K-Pop Singer Lee Ji-han Dead at 24 in Seoul Crowd Crush Tragedy

2

Kim Kardashian Mistakenly Went to Tracee Ellis Ross’ Dinner in Costume

3

Heidi Klum's Jaw-Dropping Costumes Prove She's the Queen of Halloween

4

Kendall Jenner Trolls Herself in Cucumber Halloween Costume

5

Khloe Kardashian's Baby Boy Makes His Social Media Debut in Cutest Way