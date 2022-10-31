Will Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Have More Kids? She Says…

Watch : Hilaria Baldwin Claims "Fluid" Culture After Heritage Scandal

The Baldwin brood may be done growing.

After welcoming baby No. 7 with husband Alec Baldwin last month, Hilaria Baldwin said she is done having kids. Well, at least she thinks so.

"I would have said before, definitely done," the 38-year-old told Us Weekly. "Seven kids in, I feel like I am, but it's Alec and me—so, time will tell."

The couple—who have been married since 2012—share Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 20 months, and daughter Ilaria, who was born on Sept. 22. (The 30 Rock alum, 64, is also dad to Ireland Baldwin, 26, who he shares with ex Kim Basinger.)

Despite the newborn's arrival, Hilaria confessed that things haven't changed much with the busy Baldwin family. "I have to say that once I passed three kids, I just embraced the chaos," she explained. "We have a wild and super fun house. Always something going on."