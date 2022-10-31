Love Is Blind's Bartise Admits He Made a “Mess” on Show

Watch : Love Is Blind: Raven Ross Addresses Viral Pod Workout

Love Is Blind star Bartise Bowden confessed he may not have handled himself well on the show.

In the latest episodes of Love is Blind that dropped on Oct. 26, the couples met up for the pool party from hell. Bartise Bowden couldn't stop telling his ex Raven Ross how hot she is, telling the other guys how hot Raven is and basically telling anyone who would listen, including his fiancée Nancy Rodriguez, how hot Raven is.

Now, it seems he's owning up to his behavior.

In a TikTok posted on Oct. 29, he responded to one user who said, "What...wow B, wow. Just finished watching episodes 5-7.

"Bartise's response? "Kudos to you for making it that far," the Texas native said on camera. "I don't know why you didn't just fast forward my parts or cut that sh-t out because what a mess I made. Oh my god."

When Bartise and Nancy went back to their room that night, he simply couldn't resist bringing Raven up again, telling her how "f--king gorgeous" the Pilates instructor is and telling her that he and Raven make sense to the naked eye.

The show also saw the couple disagree about their political views, raising questions of their compatibility and family approval.