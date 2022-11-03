Here's How Jennifer Grey Reacted When She Learned Her Hair Was Thinning

When it comes to Jennifer Grey's beauty challenges, she isn't dancing around the issue.
The Dirty Dancing star recently opened up to E! News about how she went from having the most covetable hair in Hollywood to noticing that it had lost its luster.
"I always had the greatest hair," Jennifer told E!'s Francesca Amiker. "During the pandemic, I started feeling my hair was losing a little bit of its zip—it had no skip to its step. It started feeling like a shell of its former self and I was like, 'What is going on?'"
Put simply, the 62-year-old said, "The quality of my hair had declined."
"It was a little more dry, breakable and fine," she explained, noting that after she met Lars Skjoth, founder of hair loss treatment Harklinikken, he "showed me parts of my hair that were still robust and then, he showed me the hairline and temples, where it was receding."
While Jennifer noted that she wasn't experiencing any drastic changes, realizing that she had hair-thinning issues was a wake-up call.
"I felt really bad about myself," she admitted, "because I thought it was more subtle than it was."
The Out of the Corner author, who partnered with Harklinikken, said she's since followed the regimen the brand created for her so she could bring her tresses back to life. But it's been a process, with Lars telling her it would take about four months until she started seeing results.
"I did everything, exactly as prescribed. I wash my hair every day" she shared. "I thought, 'Why do I have to wash my hair every day?' But your scalp is a continuation of your face. Your scalp needs to be clean and the follicles need to be clean."
While Jennifer pointed out that she's never "felt pressured" to look a certain way, she didn't think she'd have to ever worry about her curls.
"I assumed it was a given," she said about her enviable locks. "And I actually took it for granted because I thought, 'At least I got this hair for the rest of my life.' I assumed it wouldn't change."
But the way Jennifer sees it, change is inevitable and it's something she's learned to embrace.
"There are things in life we lose as we get older, but we gain so much," the Ferris Bueller's Day Off star expressed. "I am 100 percent happier than I was when I was younger. There is so much to gain as you age."
She added, "If you can adapt and be strategic about improving the little things, it goes a long way."