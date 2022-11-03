Your November Horoscopes Are Here, Pisces

Welcome to your November taroscopes from Angie Banicki.
A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.
Angie's signature taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Her method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.
So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.
Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. But take notice of what you connect with, embrace what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.
Read on for your November taroscope...
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Influence: Queen of Cups
Music: "Real Love" by The Doobie Brothers, "Hello, I Love You" by The Doors, "Maria También" by Khruangbin
What can you teach us about real love, Pisces? Where is the real love in your life? Perhaps share your journey of love with us through the gift of your art! It wants to be told and there's something about sharing it that changes you.
In The Gene Keys, Richard Rudd says that, with vanity, your lower self falls in love with itself, and with purity your higher self falls in love with itself. Can you fall in love with your higher self this month? See yourself as your mother saw you when you were born—pure love! This is what will help you reach next levels of understanding yourself, understanding your purpose, and understanding how you can shift humanity.
Final Thought: "The only true voyage of discovery... would be not to visit strange lands, but to possess other eyes, to behold the universe through the eyes of another, of a hundred others, to behold the hundred universes that each of them beholds, that each of them is." —Marcel Proust